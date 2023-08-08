LUCARA ANNOUNCES RECOVERY OF FOURTH DIAMOND IN EXCESS OF 1,000 CARATS FROM THE KAROWE MINE IN BOTSWANA, A 1,080 CARAT TYPE IIA WHITE GEM QUALITY DIAMOND FROM THE SOUTH LOBE

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUC), (BSE: LUC), (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recovery of a 1,080.1 carat diamond from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine located in Botswana (image attached). The diamond, measuring 82.2 x 42.8 x 34.2mm is described as a Type IIa top white gem of high quality, recovered in the Coarse XRT unit at Karowe from direct milling of ore sourced from the M/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe. The 1,080.1 carat diamond represents the fourth +1,000 carat diamond recovered from the South Lobe of the AK6 kimberlite since 2015. Other notable recoveries include the 1,758 carat Sewelô (2019), a 1,174 carat diamond (2021), and the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona (2015). Please view PDF version.

Eira Thomas, CEO commented: "Lucara is extremely pleased to be reporting the recovery of another large, high quality gem diamond in excess of 1,000 carats in size, representing our fourth diamond over 1,000 carats since 2015. As we progress mining deeper in the open pit and transition to underground mining, exclusively in the South Lobe, the preponderance of large, high value stones is increasing, consistent with the resource model and underpins the strong economic rationale for investing in the Underground expansion that will extend the mine-life out to at least 2040."

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. The Karowe Mine has been in production since 2012 and is the focus of the Company's operations and development activities. Clara Diamond Solutions Limited Partnership ("Clara"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lucara, has developed a secure, digital sales platform that uses proprietary analytics together with cloud and blockchain technologies to modernize the existing diamond supply chain, driving efficiencies, unlocking value and ensuring diamond provenance from mine to finger. Lucara has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. Lucara and its subsidiaries operate transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations. Lucara has adopted the IFC Performance Standards and the World Bank Group's Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for Mining (2007). Accordingly, the development of the Karowe underground expansion project ("UGP") adheres to the Equator Principles. Lucara is committed to upholding high standards while striving to deliver long-term economic benefits to Botswana and the communities in which the Company operates.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements made and contained herein and elsewhere constitute forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate and such forward-looking information included herein should not be unduly relied upon. The value of the Company's shares, its financial results and its mining activities are significantly affected by the price and marketability of the diamonds recovered. The sales price of a diamond is determined by its characteristics. While the Karowe Diamond Mine has produced several large, high-value diamonds in excess of 100 carats, there is no assurance that the diamonds recovered which are 100 carats or larger will have the characteristics required to achieve a high sales price. Statements with respect to the length by which the Karowe underground expansion project will extend the life of mine are based on key underlying assumptions including, but not limited to: future diamond prices, future diamond recoveries, expected operating and capital costs, the timing to achieve key construction milestones, the availability of sufficient financing, people, equipment and materials when needed for construction and operation of the underground mine, the economic potential of a mineralized area, the size and tonnage of a mineralized area, the estimation of mineral resources.

There can be no assurance that such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of those factors discussed in or referred to under the heading "COVID-19 Global Pandemic, Economic and Geopolitical Risks" in the Company's most recent MD&A and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, both available at http://www.sedar.com, as well as changes in general business and economic conditions, the ability to continue as a going concern, changes in interest and foreign currency rates, changes in inflation, the supply and demand for, deliveries of and the level and volatility of prices of rough diamonds, costs of power and diesel, impacts of potential disruptions to supply chains, acts of foreign governments and the outcome of legal proceedings, inaccurate geological and recoverability assumptions (including with respect to the size, grade and recoverability of mineral reserves and resources), and unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalations, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job actions, adverse weather conditions, and unanticipated events relating to health safety and environmental matters).

Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not assume any obligations to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

