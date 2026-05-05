Luca Intersects 6.8 Metres of 5.5 g/t Gold Equivalent at Tahuehueto Mine - Further Expanding High-Grade Mineralization Proximal to Existing Workings

Exploration drilling has continued to intersect high-grade gold mineralization in newly identified breccia zones, close to current mine workings, confirming continuity of breccia-hosted mineralization within the Creston vein system and confirming potential for near-mine resource expansion. It is anticipated that portions of these newly identified mineralized breccia zones can be readily included in resource models at the mine and be brought into production within one year.

Additionally, drill testing of the El Rey vein, which has not been mined since 1983 and has not been explored in any capacity for over 20 years, identified mineralized breccia zones – elevating the priority of the El Rey target and underscoring the mineral endowment of the Tahuehueto land package.

Two contracted diamond drill rigs are currently operating on site, with one dedicated to underground drilling and one to surface drilling. A Luca-owned and operated underground drill rig has also been added as the exploration campaign continues to grow. This expanded drill program reflects the Company's increased 2026 exploration budget at Tahuehueto, with an additional $2.4 million planned to be invested over the balance of the year.

Highlights

High-grade intercepts from surface drill holes targeting the Creston Vein, including:

6.8 metres ("m") of 5.54 g/t AuEq** ( 4.08 g/t Au, 58.79 g/t Ag, 0.71% Cu, 0.74% Pb, 1.19% Zn) in hole DDH26-SU-07 including 1.0 m of 22.35 g/t AuEq ( 20.20 g/t Au, 72.70 g/t Ag, 1.13% Cu, 0.78% Pb, 2.65% Zn ) 4.5 m of 4.50 g/t AuEq ( 2.23 g/t Au, 60.00 g/t Ag, 0.87% Cu, 2.16% Pb and 4.68% Zn ) in hole DDH26-SU-04 including 2.6 m of 5.59 g/t AuEq (2 .19 g/t Au, 89.88 g/t Ag, 1.35% Cu, 3.26% Pb and 6.72% Zn ) 2.5 m of 3.57g/t AuEq ( 2.46 g/t Au, 32.34 g/t Ag, 0.32% Cu, 1.15% Pb and 2.60% Zn ) in hole DDH26-SU-10, including 1.3 m @ 4.94 g/t AuEq (4 .02 g/t Au, 22.70 g/t Ag, 0.30% Cu, 1.11% Pb and 2.14% Zn )



Demonstrated continuity of mineralization confirmed in unmined areas from 10 to 70 m below Level 23, extending known high-grade breccia zones

These intercepts exceed current mined grades and occur within development distance of existing underground infrastructure and are planned to be developed in the medium term

Verified and expanded brecciated vein-related mineralization at the El Rey target: 3.3 m of 3.04 g/t AuEq ( 0.59 g/t Au, 88.54 g/t Ag, 0.12% Cu, 4.84% Pb and 5.60 % Zn ) in hole DDH26-239, including 1.0 m @ 7.48 g/t AuEq (0 .71 g/t Au, 207.00 g/t Ag, 0.33% Cu, 14.09% Pb, 17.79% Zn )



Results continue to validate the geologic model and highlight the expansion potential of these pervasive and consistent mineralized structures

Two contracted diamond drill rigs are currently on site, one dedicated to underground drilling and one to surface drilling. A Luca owned and operated underground rig was added to the project this season as the exploration campaign grows

"This latest round of surface drilling further confirms that high-grade breccia zones within the Creston Vein system remain unmined below current workings, and are expected to be included into near- and medium-term mine plans at Tahuehueto," said Paul D. Gray, VP Exploration. "Additionally, the EL Rey vein, an area not mined nor drill tested in over 20 years, was successfully intersected in every underground drillhole. This highlights the wealth of under-evaluated targets with potential unmined strike extensions which the Company is systematically testing to support the addition of new mineral resources into the near, medium and long term Tahuehueto mine plan."

Drill Results Summary

Drillholes DDH26-SU-04 through DDH26-SU-013 targeted a previously untested zone approximately 30-40 metres below active mine workings on Level 23 and along strike from Luca's successful Phase 1 2024-2025 underground drill program (See Company News Releases Dated February 20, 2025 and March 5, 2026).

All drillholes (with the exception of DDH26-SU-09 and DDH26-SU-13) intersected the Creston or El Rey vein structures in well-developed brecciated veins and confirm strike continuity of the high-grade breccia zone identified in prior drilling, on strike and down plunge.

To date, Luca has completed 40 underground holes for 8,268 m and 25 surface holes for 4,599 m using "HQ", "NQ" and/or "BQ" sized diamond drill core (Creston, Perdido, El Rey and Santiago targets).

Key Intercepts

Creston Vein:

DDH26-SU-04

4.5 m @ 4.50 g/t AuEq (2.23 g/t Au, 60.00 g/t Ag, 0.87% Cu, 2.16% Pb and 4.68% Zn) from 61.5 m including 2.6 m @ 5.59 g/t AuEq (2.19 g/t Au, 89.88 g/t Ag, 1.35% Cu, 3.26% Pb and 6.72% Zn) from 61.5 m

from 61.5 m

DDH26-SU-05

Multiple mineralized veins, including:

1.5 m @ 10.03 g/t AuEq (9.86 g/t Au, 7.83 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu, 0.14% Pb and 0.32% Zn) from 40.1 m

from 40.1 m 2.7 m @ 3.23 g/t AuEq (0.72 g/t Au, 80.42 g/t Ag, 1.42% Cu, 1.60% Pb, 2.13% Zn) from 69.2 m

DDH26-SU-06

Multiple mineralized veins, including:

5.3 m @ 2.97 g/t AuEq ( 1.62 g/t Au, 41.54 g/t Ag, 0.47% Cu, 1.37% Pb and 2.49% Zn ) from 78.8 m: including 3.1 m @ 4.35 g/t AuEq (2.36 g/t Au, 62.23 g/t Ag, 0.71% Cu, 1.97% Pb and 3.61% Zn) from 81.0 m

( ) from 78.8 m:

2.9 m @ 3.70g/t AuEq (1.39 g/t Au, 130.02 g/t Ag, 0.70% Cu, 1.95% Pb and 0.76% Zn) from 110.8 m

DDH26-SU-07

Multiple mineralized veins, including:

1.0 m @ 14.61 g/t AuEq (14.30 g/t Au, 10.60 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu, 0.27% Pb and 0.91% Zn) from 46.5 m

(14.30 g/t Au, 10.60 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu, 0.27% Pb and 0.91% Zn) from 46.5 m 6.8 m @ 5.54 g/t AuEq (4.08 g/t Au, 58.79 g/t Ag, 0.71% Cu, 0.74% Pb, 1.19% Zn) from 71.5 m including 1.0 m @ 22.35 g/t AuEq (20.20 g/t Au, 72.70 g/t Ag, 1.13% Cu, 0.78% Pb and 2.65% Zn) from 75.4 m

(4.08 g/t Au, 58.79 g/t Ag, 0.71% Cu, 0.74% Pb, 1.19% Zn) from 71.5 m

DDH26-SU-08

1.0 m @ 2.31 g/t AuEq (0.63 g/t Au, 92.90 g/t Ag, 0.82% Cu, 0.11% Pb and 0.09% Zn) from 186.3 m

DDH26-SU-10

Multiple mineralized veins, including:

2.5 m @ 3.57g/t AuEq (2.46 g/t Au, 32.34 g/t Ag, 0.32% Cu, 1.15% Pb and 2.60% Zn) from 152.5 m, including 1.3 m @ 4.94 g/t AuEq (4.02 g/t Au, 22.70 g/t Ag, 0.30% Cu, 1.11% Pb and 2.14% Zn) from 153.8 m

from 152.5 m, including from 153.8 m 1.0 m @ 11.54 g/t AuEq (7.73 g/t Au, 277.00 g/t Ag, 0.28% Cu, 4.04% Pb and 0.70% Zn) from 169.6 m

from 169.6 m 0.8 m @ 4.36 g/t AuEq (4.27 g/t Au, 5.50 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu, 0.02% Pb and 0.04% Zn) from 174.9 m

DDH26-SU-11

6.8 m @ 3.29 g/t AuEq (2.91 g/t Au, 19.38 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu, 0.15% Pb and 0.51% Zn) from 127.1 m, Including 3.1 m @ 5.86 g/t AuEq (5.19 g/t Au, 36.54 g/t Ag, 0.18% Cu, 0.24% Pb, 0.76% Zn) from 127.6 m

Production Verification Drillholes

As part of the Tahuehueto exploration program a Luca owned and operated Termite drill rig capable of drilling "BQ" sized drill core up to 100 m in length has been added to bolster near underground workings verification and mineral definition. Drill core from this drill rig are handled by the Tahuehueto exploration department and treated the same as exploration drill core (processing, logging and sampling) and is now being utilized to more accurately define the mineralized zones anticipated to be part of the near-term mine plan objectives. This set of Termite drillholes were drilled from Level 23 of the Tahuehueto mine and targeted areas that are scheduled to be mined during H2 2026.

TRT25-02

Multiple mineralized veins, including:

7.5 m @ 3.47 g/t AuEq (2.33 g/t Au, 35.81 g/t Ag, 0.25% Cu, 1.37% Pb and 2.78% Zn) from 23.0, including 3.9 m @ 5.33 g/t AuEq (3.76 g/t Au, 52.51 g/t Ag, 0.34% Cu, 1.97% Pb and 3.39% Zn) from 25.0 m, which includes 1.5 m of 6.81 g/t AuEq (5.83 g/t Au, 24.93 g/t Ag, 0.27% Cu, 0.69% Pb, 3.05% Zn) from 26.0

from 23.0, including from 25.0 m, which includes from 26.0 2.2 m @ 5.32 g/t AuEq (2.42 g/t Au, 152.46 g/t Ag, 1.52% Cu, 0.19% Pb and 0.13% Zn) from 34.3 m

TRT26-03

0.9 m of 11.49 g/t AuEq (5.22 g/t Au, 389.00 g/t Ag, 2.50% Cu, 0.16% Pb and 0.65% Zn) from 33.3 m

TRT26-05

Multiple mineralized veins, including:

3.0 m @ 3.47 g/t AuEq (1.36 g/t Au, 31.22 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu, 5.23% Pb and 6.56% Zn) from 18.2 m

from 18.2 m 3.2 m @ 7.23 g/t AuEq (4.97 g/t Au, 75.65 g/t Ag, 0.46% Cu, 2.71% Pb and 5.27% Zn) from 38.4 m, Including 2.0 m @ 10.77 g/t AuEq (7.39 g/t Au, 109.59 g/t Ag, 0.67% Cu, 4.19% Pb and 8.15% Zn) from 38.4 m

EL Rey Vein:

DDH26-239

3.3 m @ 3.04 g/t AuEq (0.59 g/t Au, 88.54 g/t Ag, 0.12% Cu, 4.84% Pb and 5.60 % Zn) from 312.8 m, including 1.0 m @ 7.48 g/t AuEq (0.71 g/t Au, 207.00 g/t Ag, 0.33% Cu, 14.09% Pb, 17.79% Zn) from 313.8 m

True widths are estimated to be approximately 85-90% of drilled intervals.

Figures 1-9 present the location of the drillholes with assay results and Tables 1 and 2 provide summary analytical results and drill collar details, respectively.

About 2026 Tahuehueto Exploration Program

The Tahuehueto property comprises a large epithermal gold-silver vein system with approximately 11 kilometres of known vein strike length and numerous mineralized structures. Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth across most modeled Mineral Resource areas. The current campaigns represent the first substantive exploration drilling conducted on the property in more than 12 years, and the first since the addition of key concessions to the land package (See Company News Release dated August 28, 2025).

Luca's 2026 exploration program builds on the success of the 2025 campaign. The program is designed to expand known mineral resources, adding near-term mineable material and defining the vertical and lateral extent of mineralization, as well as to identify additional thick, high-grade breccia zones known to occur within the epithermal vein system, and test multiple underexplored vein systems.

In addition to the four veins that currently support the mineral resource, at least 14 additional prospective veins have been documented within the concession area with potential to host epithermal Au-Ag (±Cu-Zn-Pb) mineralization. In several cases, these targets may represent extensions of the existing mineralized structures.

Overall, the Company has identified more than 11 km of prospective vein structures along strike, compared to approximately 4.5 km of mineralized veins incorporated into the current mineral resource model, highlighting significant exploration upside across the property.

Assay Tables and Collar Locations

Table 1: Highlighted Diamond Drill Assay Results from DDH26-SU-04 through DDH26-SU-13, DDH26-238 and DDH26-239 and TRT26-01 through TRT26-05

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval* (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Au Eq** DDH-25-238 3.8 4.4 0.6 0.56 14.70 0.05 0.32 3.42 1.27 DDH-26-239 3.6 4.3 0.7 2.22 42.30 0.10 0.49 5.29 3.53 37.3 38.0 0.7 0.63 8.60 0.01 0.35 1.67 1.00 312.8 316.1 3.3 0.59 88.54 0.12 4.84 5.60 3.04 Including















313.8 314.8 1.0 0.71 207.00 0.33 14.09 17.79 7.48 DDH26-SU-04 47.6 54.7 7.1 0.90 12.00 0.05 0.33 0.88 1.23 Including















49.9 52.4 2.5 1.31 17.37 0.10 0.57 1.81 1.90 61.5 66.0 4.5 2.23 60.00 0.87 2.16 4.68 4.50 Including















61.5 64.1 2.6 2.19 89.88 1.35 3.26 6.72 5.59 72.7 73.7 1.0 0.93 7.20 0.13 0.56 0.76 1.29 77.5 79.7 2.2 0.81 34.21 0.61 0.86 1.15 1.94 Including















77.5 78.7 1.3 1.01 45.00 0.83 1.31 1.50 2.53 DDH26-SU-05 40.1 41.6 1.5 9.86 7.83 0.03 0.14 0.32 10.03 51.6 52.3 0.7 0.90 17.80 0.15 0.52 2.42 1.61 54.5 58.0 3.5 0.44 36.80 0.24 0.11 1.74 1.28 62.9 65.4 2.6 0.66 16.77 0.15 0.51 2.10 1.32 Including















62.9 63.5 0.6 1.13 6.70 0.04 0.19 0.38 1.31 69.2 71.9 2.7 0.72 80.42 1.42 1.60 2.13 3.23 74.8 82.3 7.5 0.64 16.80 0.32 0.33 0.48 1.19 Including















74.8 76.4 1.7 1.23 6.65 0.04 0.16 0.22 1.39 And















78.4 79.7 1.4 0.44 51.20 1.18 0.70 1.25 2.20 And















81.2 82.3 1.1 1.14 17.63 0.30 0.28 0.39 1.66 DDH26-SU-06 55.6 56.8 1.2 1.01 10.20 0.06 0.12 0.42 1.23 60.4 63.5 3.0 1.25 19.03 0.24 0.92 1.13 1.92 Including















61.6 63.0 1.4 1.60 9.60 0.15 0.25 0.83 1.97 75.5 75.9 0.4 3.88 16.90 0.25 1.34 7.23 5.43 78.8 84.1 5.3 1.62 41.54 0.47 1.37 2.49 2.97 Including















81.0 84.1 3.1 2.36 62.23 0.71 1.97 3.61 4.35 87.6 92.1 4.5 0.50 63.04 0.80 1.63 1.94 2.29 Including















87.6 89.8 2.2 0.62 98.74 1.23 2.87 3.21 3.49 99.6 104.4 4.8 0.49 20.69 0.15 1.18 2.31 1.31 108.0 114.7 6.7 0.77 80.29 0.62 1.37 0.79 2.41 Including















110.8 113.6 2.9 1.39 130.02 0.70 1.95 0.76 3.70 117.0 118.1 1.1 0.53 61.80 0.91 0.29 0.37 2.01 DDH26-SU-07 19.8 23.2 3.4 0.06 20.56 0.02 4.47 4.33 1.48 42.7 43.5 0.9 3.10 6.20 0.05 0.21 0.65 3.32 46.5 47.5 1.0 14.30 10.60 0.04 0.27 0.91 14.61 49.2 51.0 1.7 3.07 19.34 0.44 1.26 2.12 4.09 52.6 53.8 1.2 3.30 10.70 0.13 0.55 1.14 3.75 71.5 78.3 6.8 4.08 58.79 0.71 0.74 1.19 5.54 Including















72.1 74.1 1.9 3.02 65.03 0.90 1.38 0.94 4.75 And















75.4 76.5 1.0 20.20 72.70 1.13 0.78 2.65 22.35 And















77.2 78.3 1.2 0.71 152.40 1.56 0.53 0.85 3.78 84.1 84.6 0.5 0.25 46.20 0.88 0.47 0.31 1.56 89.0 89.4 0.4 1.70 92.10 0.29 0.53 1.15 3.14 DDH26-SU-08 186.3 187.3 1.0 0.63 92.90 0.82 0.11 0.09 2.31 DDH26-SU-09 No Significant Values DDH26-SU-10 141.6 142.4 0.8 2.22 11.10 0.07 0.11 0.48 2.48 152.5 155.0 2.5 2.46 32.34 0.32 1.15 2.60 3.57 Including















153.8 155.0 1.3 4.02 22.70 0.30 1.11 2.14 4.94 158.0 162.7 4.7 0.47 52.76 0.70 1.38 1.36 1.97 Including















159.0 161.0 2.0 0.77 85.28 1.15 2.07 2.43 3.21

Including













159.0 159.9 0.9 1.12 93.50 1.31 2.46 2.14 3.79 166.2 166.9 0.7 1.33 29.70 0.44 0.18 0.36 2.07 169.6 170.6 1.0 7.73 277.00 0.28 4.04 0.70 11.54 174.9 175.7 0.8 4.27 5.50 0.03 0.02 0.04 4.36 DDH26-SU-11 121.9 122.2 0.3 0.05 13.30 0.00 2.69 6.98 1.51 127.1 133.9 6.8 2.91 19.38 0.11 0.15 0.51 3.29 Including















127.6 130.7 3.1 5.19 36.54 0.18 0.24 0.76 5.86 141.1 142.1 1.1 0.74 14.80 0.24 0.44 0.92 1.27 DD26-SU-12 No Significant Values DD26-SU-13 No Significant Values TRT25-01 2.8 3.8 1.0 0.33 80.64 1.04 0.10 0.62 2.13 TRT25-02 23.0 30.5 7.5 2.33 35.81 0.25 1.37 2.78 3.47 Including















25.0 28.9 3.9 3.76 52.51 0.34 1.97 3.39 5.33

Including













26.0 27.5 1.5 5.83 24.93 0.27 0.69 3.05 6.81 34.3 36.5 2.2 2.42 152.46 1.52 0.19 0.13 5.32 TRT26-03 33.3 34.2 0.9 5.22 389.00 2.50 0.16 0.65 11.49 TRT26-04 21.7 23.1 1.4 1.82 22.23 0.15 1.28 2.72 2.72 Including















22.2 23.1 0.9 2.24 25.40 0.16 1.61 3.64 3.35 32.7 33.2 0.5 0.29 140.20 1.95 0.26 0.06 3.39 TRT26-05 18.2 37.1 18.9 0.55 12.62 0.07 1.62 2.01 1.23 Including















18.2 21.2 3.0 1.36 31.22 0.24 5.23 6.56 3.47 And















31.6 32.7 1.1 0.16 39.70 0.03 5.84 1.72 1.61 And















33.2 35.6 2.4 1.69 5.26 0.02 0.34 1.49 2.01 38.4 41.5 3.2 4.97 75.65 0.46 2.71 5.27 7.23 Including















38.4 40.3 2.0 7.39 109.59 0.67 4.19 8.15 10.77

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 85-90% of drilled intervals. **AuEq equation is: AuEq = Au + (Ag*0.0107) + (Cu%*0.8073) + (Pb%*0.1323) + (Zn%*0.1370), considering actual reported metallurgical recoveries of Au 84%, Ag 85%, Cu 78.3%, Pb 71.6% and Zn 48%, at $3,800 US$/oz Au, 40 US$/oz Ag,10,582 US$/Tonne Cu, 1,896 US$/Tonne Pb and 2,930 US$/Tonne Zn.

Table 2: Drill Collar Locations and Details for Released Results

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) DDH25-238 337565 2813110 1,527 275 -2 345.0 DDH26-239 337565 2813110 1,527 275 -11 366.0 DDH26-SU-04 337385 2812533 1,259 309 -64 106.5 DDH26-SU-05 337385 2812533 1,259 329 -51 97.5 DDH26-SU-06 337385 2812533 1,259 339 -64 129.0 DDH26-SU-07 337385 2812533 1,259 346 -38 103.0 DDH26-SU-08 337451 2812494 1,292 292 -51 201.0 DDH26-SU-09 337451 2812494 1,292 308 -58 98.2 DDH26-SU-10 337451 2812494 1,292 318 -43 186.0 DDH26-SU-11 337451 2812494 1,292 321 -39 145.5 DDH26-SU-12 337353 2812463 1,220 304 -53 150.0 DDH26-SU-13 337353 2812463 1,220 296 -40 181.5 TRT25-01 337519 2812797 1,247 130 -1 73.5 TRT26-02 337538 2812825 1,342 326 21 42.5 TRT26-03 337538 2812825 1,342 308 23 37.5 TRT26-04 337538 2812825 1,342 282 20 40.5 TRT26-05 337400 2812688 1,350 355 19 46.5 TRT26-06 337400 2812688 1,350 339 19 34.6

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a diversified Canadian mining company with two 100%-owned producing mines within the prolific Sierra Madre mineralized belt in Mexico which hosts numerous producing and historical mines along its trend. The Company produces gold, copper, zinc, silver and lead from these mines that each have considerable development and resource upside.

The Campo Morado polymetallic VMS mine is an underground operation located in Guerrero State within a 121 square kilometer land package. It produces copper-zinc-lead concentrates with precious metals credits. It is currently undergoing an optimization program which is already generating significant improvements in recoveries, grades, efficiencies, and cashflows.

The Tahuehueto Mine is a large property of over 100 square kilometres in Durango State. The project hosts epithermal gold and silver vein-style mineralization. Tahuehueto is a newly constructed underground mining operation producing primarily gold and silver. The Company has successfully commissioned its mill and is now in commercial production.

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analyzed by Bureau Veritas of Durango, Mexico, utilizing the Multi-Acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA300 analytical package with FA-430 30-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Au over-limits from FA-430 are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Ag over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Similarly, Cu, Pb and Zn over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by ICP Multi-Acid digestion MA370 package. All core samples were split by core saw on-site at Luca's core processing facilities at the Tahuehueto Mine. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were collected by Bureau Veritas at the Tahuehueto Mine site and transported to Bureau Veritas' Durango Laboratory, where samples are prepared to a 250 gram pulp and analyzed for Gold by Fire assay with pulps shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for final ICP chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, 1/4 core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2024-2026 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data become available.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration at Luca Mining. Mr. Gray is a Qualified Person for the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Dan Barnholden"

Dan Barnholden, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please visit: www.lucamining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, conditions or performance that are based on assumptions about the proposed exploration programs and its anticipated results; the timing and costs of future activities on the Company's properties; success of exploration and development; anticipated time and results of forthcoming reports on the Campo Morado mine; capital requirements of the CME; the CME and targets, expectations and results thereof; inclusion of the Reforma and El Rey deposits in the updated mine plan as Mineral Reserves; and benefits from Campo Morado expansion and structure thereof. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified using words and phrases such as "plans", expects", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the Company will be able to raise additional capital as necessary; the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Campo Morado mine can be achieved; that consistent and sustainable mill feed at Campo Morado mine will be achieved; the CME will yield anticipated results; the continuity of the price of gold and other metals and economic and political conditions. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Luca Mining Corp.

Contact Information: Sophia Shane, Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 (604) 306-6867; Maximillian Myers, Manager Corporate Development & Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 (416) 220-0430