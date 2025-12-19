Luca Intersects 2.4 Metres of 12.2 g/t Gold at Santiago Deposit

Recent drilling at the Santiago Deposit has successfully extended high-grade gold mineralization by more than 100 metres along strike toward the west, in the direction of the producing Perdido vein, located approximately 600 metres away (See Figure 1). These results, together with ongoing underground drilling at Perdido, support Luca's interpretation that the Santiago and Perdido veins may represent a single, continuous mineralized structure. Current drilling is designed to test the projected strike extension linking Santiago with Perdido, and while additional drilling is required to fully demonstrate continuity across this distance, results to date provide encouraging evidence along the interpreted structural trend.

Santiago Deposit – High-Grade Expansion Confirmed

Surface diamond drilling at the Santiago Deposit has returned consistent and locally high-grade gold mineralization, marking the first drilling at Santiago since 2008 (see Company press release dated September 8, 2025).

Notably, new drillhole DDH25-SGO-008 returned 2.4m of 12.2 g/t gold (14.8 g/t AuEq**) from 188.0m within a broader mineralized interval hosted within an extension of the Santiago mineralized vein system, approximately 80m west of the previous resource boundary. Subsequently, DDH25-SGO-009 intersected the same mineralized structure reporting 3.2m of 2.17 g/t Au from 259.9m. These two drillholes have combined to extend the strike length of the Santiago Deposit by over 100m and confirm the robustness and continuity of the mineralized structure in this area.

Additional new drill results at Santiago include:

DDH25-SGO-006: 5.7 m of 6.10 g/t gold (7.8 g/t AuEq )

5.7 m of 6.10 g/t gold (7.8 g/t ) DDH25-SGO-007: 6.7 m of 3.76 g/t gold (4.62 g/t AuEq) within a broader mineralized zone

These results exceed grades modelled in the current resource estimate and demonstrate clear potential for resource growth.

The Santiago Deposit is located approximately one kilometre from existing mine infrastructure, has never been mined, and lies at the northeast end of the Tahuehueto mineralized trend. Importantly, Santiago trends directly onto a recently acquired concession from Fresnillo Plc, making eastern extensions of mineralization a priority exploration target.

Based on the success of the initial surface program, Luca has expanded drilling at Santiago to further test strike extensions to the east and west.

Underground Drilling – Strong Continuity Near Mine Workings

Underground drilling at Tahuehueto continues to intersect mineralization in every hole drilled to date, reinforcing confidence in near-term resource additions.

Drilling north of current underground workings has identified previously untested, gold-rich breccia zones within the Creston vein system, including:

DDH25-236: 5.3 m of 2.23 g/t AuEq, including a high-grade internal interval of 0.4m of 3.09 g/t Au, 84.30 g/t Ag, 0.07%, 3.14% Pb, and 21.57% Zn (9.11 g/t AuEq) from 50.4m.

These results highlight the lateral and vertical continuity of the Creston and Perdido veins and support Luca's strategy of adding mineable ounces close to existing development.

To date, 26 underground drillholes totaling over 6,200m with "HQ" sized diamond drill core have been completed as part of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 programs.

Geological Interpretation and Growth Potential

Surface and underground results continue to support management's interpretation that the Santiago and Perdido veins may form part of a single, continuous mineralized structure.

The Santiago Deposit is currently defined over approximately 350m of strike length and up to 50m in width, with mineralization remaining open to the east, west, and at depth. The property hosts 18 identified mineralized veins, of which Santiago represents only one underexplored target.

Exploration Strategy

Luca's 2025 exploration program at Tahuehueto represents the first meaningful exploration campaign on the property in over 12 years. The program is designed to:

Expand known mineral resources

Identify high-grade breccia zones

Add near-term mineable material

Test multiple underexplored vein systems across the concession

With more than 11 kilometres of prospective vein structures identified, Luca sees significant upside beyond the current mineral resource footprint.

Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration at Luca Mining, commented "Mineralized veins have been intersected in every drillhole at Santiago this drill season, with recent results extending high-grade mineralization at the Santiago Deposit by over 100 metres to the west. This confirms the expansion potential of the Santiago Deposit and supports our interpretation that it is part of the broader Perdido vein system. At the same time, underground drilling continues to validate strong continuity near current workings, reinforcing the growth potential at Tahuehueto."

Figures 2 through 10 present the relative locations of the reported drillholes and Tables 1 and 2 provide summary analytical results and drill collar details, respectively.

Table 1: Highlighted Diamond Drill Assay Results from DDH25-236 through DDH25-237 and DDH-25-SGO-003 and DDH-25-SGO-009

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq** DDH25-236 45.9 51.2 5.3 0.47 18.56 0.07 0.60 6.81 2.23 Including















45.9 46.3 0.4 0.53 45.90 0.19 1.17 12.65 4.04 and















50.4 50.8 0.4 3.09 84.30 0.07 3.14 21.57 9.11 DDH25-237 83.9 87.3 3.4 0.18 47.38 0.05 0.70 3.00 1.58 92.5 93.7 1.2 0.25 21.20 0.09 0.53 5.49 1.80 169.4 172.6 3.2 0.45 87.04 0.30 0.03 0.04 1.92 Including















171.4 172.6 1.2 0.96 166.70 0.28 0.06 0.04 3.41 DDH25-SGO-03 164.6 171.7 7.1 2.83 28.10 0.02 0.07 0.12 3.25 Including















167.2 171.7 4.5 4.12 40.81 0.02 0.06 0.12 4.69 177.2 182.5 5.3 1.24 17.67 0.05 0.14 0.13 1.58 Including















177.2 178.6 1.4 1.34 20.61 0.04 0.09 0.13 1.69 and















179.9 182.5 2.6 1.71 20.74 0.07 0.17 0.09 2.11 191.5 192.5 1.0 1.50 12.10 0.01 0.07 0.12 1.70 223.2 223.7 0.5 1.33 16.40 0.15 0.09 0.06 1.75 DDH25-SGO-04 214.5 227.8 13.3 1.58 27.47 0.27 0.40 0.76 2.50 Including















217.2 225.0 7.8 2.06 39.60 0.40 0.53 0.93 3.34 Including















220.7 224.3 3.6 3.07 31.89 0.18 0.65 1.37 4.11 DDH25-SGO-05 128.0 128.8 0.8 2.47 4.60 0.01 0.03 0.04 2.55 204.0 204.7 0.7 1.11 38.40 0.16 0.13 0.26 1.86 274.5 276.5 2.0 0.08 32.14 0.57 1.06 2.17 1.83 DDH25-SGO-06 175.6 178.2 2.6 0.53 10.57 1.28 0.04 0.08 2.21 228.3 234.0 5.7 6.10 16.66 1.04 0.38 0.72 7.77 DDH25-SGO-07 80.1 80.9 0.8 1.95 50.90 0.00 0.02 0.04 2.60 247.0 248.0 1.0 2.43 136.80 0.01 0.12 0.12 4.21 252.9 264.9 12.0 2.87 38.18 0.17 0.43 0.52 3.75 Including















257.2 263.9 6.7 3.76 36.91 0.19 0.33 0.50 4.62 DDH25-SGO-08 187.0 188.0 1.0 0.24 19.20 0.09 0.93 1.35 1.06 188.0 192.0 4.1 8.47 172.74 0.08 0.49 0.97 11.05 Including















188.0 190.3 2.4 12.20 172.32 0.11 0.61 0.61 14.76 192.0 192.4 0.4 0.12 38.20 0.03 1.81 0.82 1.21 DDH25-SGO-09 239.2 239.7 0.5 2.49 70.40 0.68 0.51 2.02 4.69 259.9 263.0 3.2 2.17 55.30 0.01 0.07 0.12 2.92 Including















259.9 261.5 1.6 3.88 103.08 0.03 0.12 0.19 5.28

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 85% of drilled intervals. ** AuEq equation is: AuEq = Au + (Ag*0.0126) + (Cu%*1.1931) + (Pb%*0.2333) + (Zn%*0.1919), considering actual reported metallurgical recoveries of Au 84%, Ag 85%, Cu 78.3%, Pb 71.6% and Zn 48% for the Tahuehueto, at $2,250 US$/oz Au, 28 US$/oz Ag, 9,260 US$/Tonne Cu, 1,980 US$/Tonne Pb and 2,430 US$/Tonne Zn.

Table 2: Drill Collar Locations and Details for Released Results

Hole ID WGS84 Z14 Easting WGS84 Z14

Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Total Depth (m) DDH25-236 337805 2813100 1,513 350 -25 271 DDH25-237 337803 2813098 1,514 270 -60 261 DDH25-SGO-03 338577 2813434 1,873 315 -55 252 DDH25-SGO-04 338658 2813425 1,816 355 -50 273 DDH25-SGO-05 338658 2813425 1,816 340 -60 318 DDH25-SGO-06 338658 2813425 1,816 320 -52 291 DDH25-SGO-07 338658 2813425 1,816 015 -48 306 DDH25-SGO-08 338560 2813386 1,875 297 -33 240 DDH25-SGO-09 338560 2813386 1,875 282 -45 298

About 2025 Tahuehueto Exploration Program

The Tahuehueto property comprises a large epithermal gold-silver vein system with approximately 11 kilometres of strike length of known veins and mineralized structures. These campaigns represent the first substantive exploration drilling on the Property in over 12 years. Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth for most of the modeled Mineral Resource areas. The objective of the current campaigns will be a combination of in-fill and step-out drilling to demonstrate the vertical and lateral extent of mineralization as well as to target thick, high-grade mineralized breccia zones known to exist within the epithermal vein system. Recent mining in Level 23 encountered higher-grade mineralization averaging 3.30 g/t Au over vein widths up to 20 metres (with values up to 65.04 g/t Au) in breccia zones branching off the main Creston vein (See news release dated May 29, 2024).

In addition to the four veins that comprise the mineral resource, there are at least 14 additional prospective veins documented within the concession area that have potential to host additional epithermal Au-Ag(-Cu-Zn-Pb) mineralization. In some cases, these prospective targets may represent extensions of the currently defined Mineral Resource. The Company estimates that there are more than 11 km of prospective vein structures (measured along strike), compared to the 4.5 km of mineralized veins that support the current Mineral Resource model.

Figure 11 below shows the relative location of prospective veins (yellow) and veins modeled for resources and reserves (red) within the Company's concession area.

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a diversified Canadian mining company with two 100%-owned producing mines within the prolific Sierra Madre mineralized belt in Mexico which hosts numerous producing and historical mines along its trend. The Company produces gold, copper, zinc, silver and lead from these mines that each have considerable development and resource upside.

The Campo Morado polymetallic VMS mine is an underground operation located in Guerrero State within a 121 square kilometer land package. It produces copper-zinc-lead concentrates with precious metals credits. It is currently undergoing an optimization program which is already generating significant improvements in recoveries, grades, efficiencies, and cashflows.

The Tahuehueto Mine is a large property of over 100 square kilometres in Durango State. The project hosts epithermal gold and silver vein-style mineralization. Tahuehueto is a newly constructed underground mining operation producing primarily gold and silver. The Company has successfully commissioned its mill and is now in commercial production.

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Durango, Mexico, utilizing the Multi-Acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA300 analytical package with FA-430 30-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Au over-limits from FA-430 are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Ag over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Similarly, Cu, Pb and Zn over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by ICP Multi-Acid digestion MA370 package. All core samples were split by core saw on-site at Luca's core processing facilities at the Tahuehueto Mine. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were collected by Bureau Veritas at the Tahuehueto Mine site and transported to Bureau Veritas' Durango Laboratory, where samples are prepared to a 250-gram pulp and analyzed for Gold by Fire assay with pulps shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for final ICP chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, 1/4 core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2024-2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data become available.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration at Luca Mining. Mr. Gray is a Qualified Person for the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

