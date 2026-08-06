LUCA INTERSECTS 184 METRES OF 1.2 G/T GOLD, 72 G/T SILVER, 0.4% COPPER, 0.5% LEAD AND 1.7% ZINC AT THE LARGO NORTE ZONE, CAMPO MORADO MINE

Continued success expanding high-grade, gold and silver-rich VMS mineralization immediately adjacent to existing underground infrastructure, highlighting the potential to improve near-term grades and extend mine life

Underground drillhole CMUG-26-50 intersected 183.7 metres ("m") of 1.18 g/t Au, 72.42 g/t Ag, 0.39% Cu, 0.45% Pb and 1.67% Zn from 3.6 m; including 18.3 m of 2.64 g/t Au, 152.34 g/t Ag, 0.53% Cu, 1.05% Pb and 2.52% Zn from 11.9 m in the unmined Large Norte zone

including in the unmined Large Norte zone Surface drillhole CMNJ-26-02 intersected 9.6 metres ("m") of 4.05 g/t Au, 241.09 g/t Ag, 0.90% Cu, 1.57% Pb and 2.72% Zn from 175.3 m; including 1.2 m of 5.83 g/t Au, 509.00 g/t Ag, 0.70% Cu, 2.63% Pb and 0.42% Zn from 176.7 m in the unmined Naranjo zone

including in the unmined Naranjo zone Underground drillhole CMUG-26-46 intersected 90.6 m of 0.99 g/t Au, 40.07 g/t Ag, 0.94% Cu, 0.18% Pb and 0.73% Zn from 0.0 m, including 11.7 m of 2.86 g/t Au, 43.73 g/t Ag, 0.96% Cu, 0.68% Pb and 1.55% Zn from 79.2 m, expanding previously defined mineralization in the unmined Naranjo zone

from 0.0 m, including from 79.2 m, expanding previously defined mineralization in the unmined Naranjo zone Exploration drilling continues at Campo Morado with two surface drill rigs and one underground drill rig. To date, 13,571 m has been drilled from 60 underground drillholes and 20,063 m has been drilled from 75 surface drillholes

Paul D. Gray, Luca's VP of Exploration, commented:

"These latest drill results continue to demonstrate the significant upside that exists at Campo Morado beyond our current mine plan. We are consistently intersecting long intervals of high-grade polymetallic mineralization in multiple unmined zones located close to existing underground infrastructure, providing an opportunity to grow resources while leveraging the mine's existing development."

"Naranjo, Largo Norte and El Rey continue to deliver encouraging results, with drilling expanding the known extent of mineralization while increasing our confidence in the continuity of these zones. As drilling progresses, we continue to identify zones that have potential to extend mine life, improve production flexibility and support the long-term outlook for Campo Morado, which we plan to compile into a forthcoming technical report."

Near-Mine Underground Drilling

Underground drillhole CMUG-26-46 through CMUG-26-49 targeted the Naranjo zone from underground drill stations while CMNJ-26-01 through CMNJ-26-03 targeted Naranjo from surface; all drillholes successfully intersected mineralization from this unmined zone with the underground drillholes increasing the deposit confidence and the surface holes expanding the Naranjo bounds. Highlights include:

Naranjo:

CMUG-26-46: 90.6 m of 0.99 g/t Au, 40.07 g/t Ag, 0.94% Cu, 0.18% Pb and 0.73% Zn from 0.0 m, including 18.8 m of 0.75 g/t Au, 51.64 g/t Ag, 2.12% Cu , 0.10% Pb and 0.35% Zn from 36.4 m and including 11.4 m of 2.86 g/t Au, 43.73 g/t Ag, 0.96% Cu, 0.68% Pb and 1.55% Zn from 79.2 m

CMUG-26-47: 60.0m of 1.39 g/t Au, 134.81 g/t Ag, 1.07% Cu, 0.88% Pb and 1.95% Zn from 120.1 m

CMUG-26-48: 149.5 m of 0.44 g/t Au, 35.80 g/t Ag, 0.85% Cu, 0.20% Pb and 1.44% Zn from 0.0m, including 24.2 m of 2.18 g/t Au, 49.10 g/t Ag, 0.53% Cu, 0.48% Pb and 2.09% Zn from 89.6 m

CMUG-26-49: 154.9 m of 0.65 g/t Au, 35.27 g/t Ag, 0.80% Cu, 0.13% Pb and 1.43% Zn from 0.0 m; including 59.0 m of 1.51 g/t Au, 43.19 g/t Ag, 0.75% Cu, 0.20% Pb and 1.12% Zn from 44.9 m which includes: 6.3 m of 3.90 g/t Au, 72.09 g/t Ag, 0.59% Cu, 0.36% Pb and 1.32% Zn from 73.8 m 5.6 m of 2.79 g/t Au, 69.99 g/t Ag, 0.99% Cu, 0.27% Pb and 1.72% Zn from 83.6 m

CMNJ-26-02: 9.6 m of 4.05 g/t Au, 241.09 g/t Ag, 0.90% Cu, 1.57% Pb and 2.72% Zn from 175.3 m; including 1.2 m of 5.83 g/t Au, 509.00 g/t Ag, 0.70% Cu, 2.63% Pb and 0.42% Zn from 176.7 m; and: 10.5 m of 1.35 g/t Au, 75.56 g/t Ag, 0.59% Cu, 0.69% Pb and 2.91% Zn from 193.0 m 22.4 m of 3.34 g.t Au , 51.38 g/t Ag, 0.45% Cu, 0.30% Pb and 0.80% Pb from 207.6 m



Additional to the Naranjo target, the Largo Norte, El Rey and Estrella de Oro zones were tested, and drillhole intercepts served to expand known boundaries of both deposits; highlights include:

Largo Norte:

CMUG-26-50: 183.7 m of 1.18 g/t Au, 72.42 g/t Ag, 0.39% Cu, 0.45% Pb and 1.67% Zn from 3.6 m; including 18.3 m of 2.64 g/t Au, 152.34 g/t Ag, 0.53% Cu, 1.05% Pb and 2.52% Zn from 11.9 m; and including: 3.0 m of 1.35 g/t Au, 427.65 g/t Ag, 0.54% Cu, 3.79% Pb and 14.69% Zn from 49.5 m 7.9 m of 2.80 g/t Au, 89.65 g/t Ag, 0.50% Cu, 0.54% Pb and 1.73% Zn from 63.5 m



El Rey:

CMRY-26-17: 15.4 m of 0.82 g/t Au, 59.74 g/t Ag, 0.63% Cu, 0.34% Pb and 2.88% Zn from 73.4 m, including s high-grade interval of 1.1 m of 4.11 g/t Au, 115.10 g/t Ag, 0.63% Cu, 1.79% Pb and 3.77% Zn from 87.6 m

CMRY-26-18: 5.0 m of 0.75 g/t Au, 58.30 g/t Ag, 0.50% Cu, 0.62% Pb and 3.85% Zn from 88.7 m



Estrella de Oro:

CMEO-26-01: 4.4 m of 1.64 g/t Au, 200.01 g/t Ag, 0.86% Cu, 0.41% Pb and 0.35% Zn from 200.8 m



These recent intersections from the unmined Naranjo zone highlight the multiple opportunities to add additional mineable resources proximal to current development headings, existing infrastructure and expand previously defined mineral resources. Moreover, the El Rey drillholes analytical results continue to showcase the potential to add tonnage to new areas currently being developed into the long-term Campo Morado mine plan.

Surface drilling continues, with the current focus on Estrella de Oro and Naranjo in conjunction with on-going underground drilling planned to target the A9, Muñeco, Bajo and Fish deposits, which all contribute to the 2026–2028 mine plans.

Table 1: Highlight Diamond Drill Assay Results from UG Drillholes CMUG-26-47 through CMUG-26-50, CMRY-26-14 through CMRY-26-18, CMNJ-26-01 through CMNJ-26-03 and CMEO-26-01

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Au g/t Ag g/t Cu% Pb% Zn% CMUG-26-46 0.0 90.6 90.6 0.99 40.07 0.94 0.18 0.73 Including













0.0 36.4 36.4 0.58 34.67 0.49 0.09 0.70 36.4 55.1 18.8 0.75 51.64 2.12 0.10 0.35 61.3 65.0 3.7 1.71 51.49 0.69 0.21 1.77 79.2 90.6 11.4 2.86 43.73 0.96 0.68 1.55 141.0 144.2 3.2 0.08 44.92 1.77 0.00 0.05 Including













141.0 142.0 1.0 0.16 103.40 4.28 0.01 0.08 CMUG-26-47 3.8 9.1 5.3 0.19 104.25 4.49 0.08 0.69 17.3 24.5 7.2 0.05 89.89 3.72 0.04 0.36 40.9 46.5 5.6 0.07 48.33 1.72 0.02 0.25 66.4 71.1 4.7 0.20 65.58 1.95 0.20 0.80 Including













66.4 68.6 2.1 0.23 87.64 2.74 0.14 0.90 And













79.5 90.4 10.9 0.20 40.18 0.71 0.83 1.44 Including













79.5 83.8 4.3 0.21 51.37 0.83 1.05 1.93 And













99.3 105.9 6.6 0.21 52.39 1.18 0.64 1.83 120.1 180.0 60.0 1.39 134.81 1.07 0.88 1.95 191.2 197.3 6.1 1.35 104.53 0.17 0.31 0.05 210.4 212.6 2.3 0.30 165.34 0.47 0.02 0.03 220.5 221.5 0.9 4.14 157.10 0.61 2.56 6.90 CMUG-26-48 0.0 149.5 149.5 0.44 35.80 0.85 0.20 1.44 Including













3.0 9.3 6.3 0.09 19.03 0.52 0.06 1.25 18.9 28.6 9.7 0.08 60.90 1.91 0.11 0.78 31.5 34.5 3.0 0.07 45.16 1.09 0.14 1.06 52.1 57.8 5.7 0.05 36.66 1.28 0.07 0.82 67.4 77.3 10.0 0.26 46.38 1.53 0.11 0.82 79.7 88.9 9.2 0.34 60.39 1.37 0.34 2.19

Including











79.7 83.3 3.6 0.43 117.10 2.69 0.63 3.38 And













89.6 113.7 24.2 2.18 49.10 0.53 0.48 2.09 CMUG-26-49 0.0 154.9 154.9 0.65 35.27 0.80 0.13 1.43 Including













7.5 13.0 5.5 0.17 46.41 2.00 0.10 1.90

Including











7.5 9.5 2.0 0.24 51.55 3.07 0.06 2.11

And











33.1 38.1 5.0 0.17 60.74 1.59 0.10 1.71 44.9 103.9 59.0 1.51 43.19 0.75 0.20 1.12

Including











62.1 63.8 1.7 2.34 52.31 1.33 0.21 1.57 73.8 80.0 6.3 3.90 72.09 0.59 0.36 1.32 83.6 89.2 5.6 2.79 69.99 0.99 0.27 1.72 95.9 100.0 4.1 0.36 39.16 0.67 0.04 2.41

And











114.8 121.8 7.0 0.36 47.30 0.81 0.09 1.68 140.1 149.0 8.9 0.04 27.79 0.66 0.03 3.21 151.5 154.9 3.4 0.51 48.24 0.45 0.47 5.08 CMUG-26-50 3.6 187.3 183.7 1.18 72.42 0.39 0.45 1.67 Including













7.7 9.2 1.6 1.84 2.90 0.04 0.04 0.68 11.9 30.2 18.3 2.64 152.34 0.53 1.05 2.52

Including











28.0 29.2 1.2 6.37 1156.00 0.25 7.86 14.59

And











35.0 38.0 3.0 2.02 196.25 0.07 1.46 1.71 49.5 52.5 3.0 1.35 427.65 0.54 3.79 14.69 42.2 81.7 39.6 1.69 164.93 0.51 0.97 4.63

Including











63.5 71.4 7.9 2.80 89.65 0.50 0.54 1.73

And











81.7 88.0 6.3 0.81 49.15 0.21 0.33 0.89 99.4 122.7 23.3 1.25 45.47 0.50 0.31 0.79 134.3 138.8 4.5 1.49 23.87 0.57 0.13 0.58 140.0 141.5 1.5 8.63 49.60 0.69 0.11 0.70 159.0 187.3 28.3 0.77 40.20 0.68 0.24 1.20 CMRY-26-14 No Significant Values CMRY-26-15 No Significant Values CMRY-26-16 No Significant Values CMRY-26-17 73.4 88.7 15.4 0.82 59.74 0.63 0.34 2.88 Including













78.9 81.3 2.3 0.58 60.20 0.66 0.25 5.23 87.6 88.7 1.1 4.11 115.10 0.63 1.79 3.77 CMRY-26-18 88.7 93.7 5.0 0.75 58.30 0.50 0.62 3.85 CMNJ-26-01 43.9 48.8 4.9 0.03 9.34 0.98 0.00 0.03 64.7 77.4 12.7 0.05 13.18 0.96 0.00 0.08 101.4 104.9 3.5 0.82 2.78 0.32 0.00 0.09 CMNJ-26-02 121.2 127.0 5.8 0.31 55.11 1.23 0.06 0.05 175.3 184.9 9.6 4.05 241.09 0.90 1.57 2.72 Including













176.7 177.9 1.2 5.83 509.00 0.70 2.63 0.42 And













193.0 203.5 10.5 1.35 75.56 0.59 0.69 2.91 207.6 230.0 22.4 3.34 51.38 0.45 0.30 0.80 CMNJ-26-03 30.8 34.5 3.6 0.34 36.74 0.73 0.01 0.03 56.5 59.2 2.7 0.22 12.45 1.14 0.01 0.07 75.2 82.8 7.6 0.09 51.57 1.19 0.06 0.09 Including













81.9 82.8 0.9 0.23 44.50 7.93 0.04 0.07 And













96.4 100.0 3.6 0.06 34.01 2.28 0.01 0.74 105.7 111.7 6.0 0.09 18.51 1.39 0.01 0.07 133.0 136.0 3.1 1.02 56.92 0.59 0.32 0.55 CMEO-26-01 94.1 95.0 0.9 2.38 36.00 0.06 0.57 0.82 200.8 205.3 4.4 1.64 200.01 0.86 0.41 0.35 206.5 209.3 2.8 0.34 115.94 0.23 0.52 0.28 210.1 210.6 0.4 1.25 45.00 0.37 0.38 0.51 Including













217.2 217.6 0.4 0.63 95.80 0.96 1.64 2.56 And













225.9 239.7 13.7 0.19 24.09 0.36 0.15 1.51 Including













228.7 230.2 1.5 0.46 45.90 0.26 0.42 2.89 237.2 238.0 0.8 0.36 105.40 2.57 0.19 3.90 And













321.8 323.2 1.5 0.02 36.00 0.91 0.07 0.02

*CMUG-26-46 through CMUG-26-49 were all drilled parallel to the Naranjo body which ranges from 20 to 100m in thickness and has a known length of up to 540m and width of up to 210m. CMUG-26-50 was drilled drilled parallel to the Largo body which ranges from 20 to 60m in thickness and has a known length of up to 650m. CMNJ-26-01 through CMNJ-26-03 and CMEO-26-01 were drilled across the Naranjo and Estrella de Oro bodies, respectively, and represent ~90% of true width.

Figures 1 through 11 present assay results from this latest batch of results and location maps of all drillholes presented in this news release.

About Campo Morado Exploration Program

The current Campo Morado drill campaign represents the first meaningful exploration program conducted on the property since 2014 and is designed to support the addition of mineral resources to the near- and medium-term mine plan.

To date, 60 underground diamond drillholes totaling 13,571 m have been completed at the Campo Morado mine using "HQ" and/or "NQ" sized diamond drill core. These underground drillholes are focused on the definition of mineable resources proximal to existing underground workings, as well as testing new zones interpreted to host extensions of known mineralization based on the property's extensive historical drilling database.

In addition, 20,063 m have been drilled from 75 surface drillholes at the Reforma, El Rey, Reforma Deeps, Hidalgo, Zapata, Estrella de Oro, Naranjo, Carranza and Muzquiz targets using "HQ" and/or "PQ" sized diamond drill core. These surface drillholes are designed to confirm and expand existing mineral resources at the Reforma and El Rey deposits, collect material for additional metallurgical test work, and support the potential inclusion of these deposits into an improved Campo Morado mine plan.

Previous exploration at Campo Morado has generated an extensive, high-quality proprietary geological database, including more than 600,000m of underground and surface drilling, property-wide geological and structural mapping, greater than 30,000 geochemical soil samples, and a range of airborne and ground-based geophysical surveys, including gravity, magnetics, electromagnetics and induced polarization. Interpretation of these datasets--particularly gravity surveys--has directly contributed to the discovery and definition of mineralized zones on the property and will continue to guide future exploration. Luca is currently compiling, cleaning and reinterpreting this geophysical database to prioritize the more than 38 exploration targets identified across the Campo Morado concession package.

Table 2: Underground and Surface Drill Collar Details for Released Results

Hole ID UTM WGS84 Z14 Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Final Depth (m) Easting Northing CMUG-26-46 379633 2011854 1,171 242 -14 155.0 CMUG-26-47 379648 2011887 1,174 25 36 247.5 CMUG-26-48 379647 2011886 1,174 8 39 199.5 CMUG-26-49 379647 2011886 1,174 9 43 181.5 CMUG-26-50 379238 2012138 1,135 45 31 209.0 CMRY-26-14 379844 2013049 1,536 43 -50 407.9 CMRY-26-15 379843 2013050 1,536 358 -70 280.7 CMRY-26-16 379995 2012662 1,521 29 -51 350.0 CMRY-26-17 379791 2013199 1,433 249 -57 140.1 CMRY-26-18 379792 2013199 1,433 348 -88 137.3 CMNJ-26-01 379871 2012368 1,445 0 -89 201.2 CMNJ-26-02 379866 2012369 1,445 148 -47 291.9 CMNJ-26-03 379866 2012369 1,445 120 -45 243.3 CMEO-26-01 378835 2012015 1,281 294 -54 383.6

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analyzed by Bureau Veritas of Durango, Mexico, utilizing the Multi-Acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA300 analytical package with FA-430 30-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Au over-limits from FA-430 are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Ag over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Similarly, Cu, Pb and Zn over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by ICP Multi-Acid digestion MA370 package. All core samples were split by core saw on-site at Luca's core processing facilities at the Campo Morado Mine. Once split, half were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were collected by Bureau Veritas at the Campo Morado Mine site and transported to their laboratory in Durango, where they were prepared into 250-gram pulps for gold fire assay. The pulps were then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for final ICP analysis. A robust system of standards, 1/4 core duplicates and blanks were implemented in the 2025-2026 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data become available.

Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

The Company has granted an aggregate of 1,725,000 incentive stock options ("Options") and 1,962,500 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to certain officers and directors in accordance with Luca's omnibus equity incentive plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of C$1.00 and will expire five years from the date of their issuance. The Options will vest as follows: (i) 33% on July 29, 2026; (ii) 33% January 29, 2027; and (iii) the balance on July 29, 2027. The RSU's will vest on July 29, 2027.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration at Luca Mining. Mr. Gray is a Qualified Person for the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining Corp. (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a Canadian mining company with two wholly owned mines located in the prolific Sierra Madre mineralized belt in Mexico. These mines produce gold, copper, zinc, silver, and lead and generate strong cash flow. Both mines have considerable development and resource upside as well as significant exploration potential.

The Company's Campo Morado Mine hosts VMS-style, polymetallic mineralization within a large land package comprising 121 square kilometres. It is an underground operation, producing zinc, copper, gold, silver and lead. The mine is located in Guerrero State.

The Tahuehueto Mine is a large property of over 100 square kilometres in Durango State. The project hosts epithermal gold and silver vein-style mineralization. Tahuehueto is a newly constructed underground mining operation producing primarily gold and silver. Luca has successfully commissioned its mill and is now in commercial production at Tahuehueto.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Dan Barnholden"

Dan Barnholden, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please visit: www.lucamining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, estimated production guidelines for 2026 and other possible events, conditions or performance that are based on assumptions about the proposed exploration program and its anticipated results; the timing and costs of future activities on the Company's properties, such as production rates and increases and sustaining capital expenditures; success of exploration, development, and metres to be drilled in exploration on the Tahuehueto Mine site and the Campo Morado Mine site. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified using words and phrases such as "plans"," expects", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the Company will be able to raise additional capital as necessary; the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Tahuehueto Mine can be achieved; that consistent and sustainable mill feed at Campo Morado Mine will be achieved; the continuity of the price of gold and other metals and economic and political conditions. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Luca Mining Corp.

Contact Information: Sophia Shane, Director of Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 604 306 6867; Maximilian Myers, Manager Corp Dev & Investor Relations, [email protected]