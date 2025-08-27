LUCA DRILLS 37 METRES OF 6 G/T GOLD, 370 G/T SILVER AND 6% ZINC AT CAMPO MORADO (CNW Group/Luca Mining Corp.)

LUCA DRILLS 37 METRES OF 6 G/T GOLD, 370 G/T SILVER AND 6% ZINC AT CAMPO MORADO (CNW Group/Luca Mining Corp.)

LUCA DRILLS 37 METRES OF 6 G/T GOLD, 370 G/T SILVER AND 6% ZINC AT CAMPO MORADO (CNW Group/Luca Mining Corp.)

Luca has begun to unlock the gold potential at Campo Morado with consistent high-grade gold intercepts from both the Reforma Deposit and in areas immediately adjacent to underground operations

with consistent high-grade gold intercepts from both the Reforma Deposit and in areas immediately adjacent to underground operations Surface drillhole CMRF25-07 intercepts 37.2m of 13.85 AuEq ** ( 5.87 g/t gold, 367.50 g/t silver, 0.53% copper, 5.54% zinc and 2.57% lead ) including 6.2m of 43.77 g/t AuEq ( 20.81 g/t gold, 1,484.20 g/t silver, 0.82% copper, 5.98% zinc and 4.58% lead)

( ) including ( Underground drillhole CMUG-25-022 returns assays including 5.5 m of 15.2/t AuEq ( 5.5m of 3.20 g/t gold, 252.6 g/t silver, 2.19% copper, 12.79% zinc and 5.10% lead) from an unmined area within 20 metres of current underground workings

returns assays including ( from an unmined area within 20 metres of current underground workings 24 underground drillholes totalling 5,070m completed as part of the 5,000m Phase 1 program targeting near-mine resource expansion and exploration of untested areas of the Campo Morado Mine. Phase 2 program designed to follow up on positive results and test additional priority targets to begin shortly

as part of the Phase 1 program targeting near-mine resource expansion and exploration of untested areas of the Campo Morado Mine. Phase 2 program designed to follow up on positive results and test additional priority targets to begin shortly Surface drilling continues at Reforma and El Rey with ten drillholes completed at the Reforma Deposit

Surface drillholes CMRF-25-02 through CMRF-25-07 were all collared within the Reforma Deposit, and intersected appreciable intervals of massive sulphide mineralization including:

6.2m of 43.77 g/t AuEq ( 20.81 g/t gold, 1,484.20 g/t silver, 0.82% copper, 5.98% zinc and 4.58% lead from 237.0m within a broader interval of 37.2m of 13.85 AuEq ( 5.87 g/t gold, 367.50 g/t silver, 0.53% copper, 5.54% zinc and 2.57% lead ) from 211.2m in hole CMRF25-07

( from within a broader interval of ( ) from in hole CMRF25-07 9.9m of 28.32 AuEq ( 11.61 g/t Au, 783.90 g/t Ag, 3.51% Cu, 4.56% Zn and 2.91% Pb from 218.6m within a broader interval of 39.0m of 10.05 AuEq ( 4.09 g/t gold, 304.90 g/t silver, 0.96% copper, 1.27% zinc and 1.74% lead ) from 191.6m in hole CMRF25-06

( from within a broader interval of ( ) from in hole CMRF25-06 5.0m of 9.13 g/t AuEq (3.56 g/t gold, 196.28 g/t silver, 0.70% copper, 4.43% zinc and 2.24% lead) from 285.5m in hole CMRF25-03

from in hole CMRF25-03 3.9m of 19.78 AuEq (11.23 g/t gold, 342.28 g/t silver, 0.36% copper, 3.95% zinc and 7.55% lead) from 273.8m within a larger 7.45m of 12.59 AuEq (6.91 g/t gold, 228.06 g/t silver, 0.37% copper, 2.29% zinc and 4.75% lead) in hole CMRF25-02

These surface holes were drilled across the Reforma Deposit to confirm the size, tenor and grade of precious and base metals historically reported as well as to better define the deposit and test the expansion potential of the Reforma massive sulphide mineralization. Of note is the fact that these holes have returned grades equal to or exceeding historically reported intervals and importantly over larger widths than the geologic model predicted (See Table 1).

Underground drillholes CMUG-25-17 confirmed mineralization close to the 856 Zone of the Southwest Zone while CMUG-25-19 through CMUG-25-21 confirmed continuity of mineralization between the Largo Zone and anomalous mineralization to the west identified from historical drilling. Drillhole CMUG-25-22 confirmed the extension potential of the Bajo zone mineralization, intersecting mineralization above mine cutoff grades, including 5.5 m of 15.2/t AuEq ( 5.5m of 3.20 g/t gold, 252.6 g/t silver, 2.19% copper, 5.10% zinc and 12.79% lead) from 158.0m (downhole) in an unmined area within 20 metres of current underground workings (See Table 1). Figure 1 presents the location of the drillholes, and Table 2 provides drill collar details.

Campo Morado hosts several polymetallic massive sulphide deposits containing gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead within a highly prospective land package totaling over 121 square kilometres within the Sierra Madre del Sur mineralized belt. This year's underground exploration campaign represents the first substantive exploration the project and mine has seen since 2014.

Paul D. Gray, Luca´s VP of Exploration, commented, "The results from Luca's first drill programs at Campo Morado have exceeded expectations for both drill programs – successfully advancing Luca's objective to demonstrate the high-grade gold exploration and growth potential of Campo Morado. These wide, consistent, high-grade precious metals drill intercepts, with strong associated base metals, are beginning to demonstrate the exceptional gold and silver potential at Campo Morado, which was not a focus for previous operators of the mine. In addition, current Reforma drilling has returned core recoveries which far exceed those achieved in historical drilling programs, an important improvement that is expected to inform a more accurate representation of the Deposit. We anticipate continued exploration success will further unlock the Project's full potential. A Phase 2 surface drilling program targeting additional high-grade gold is anticipated to begin shortly, while underground and near-mine and exploration efforts will continue to expand mineralization proximal to current mining operations."

Table 1: Highlighted Diamond Drill Assay Results from UG Drillholes CMUG-25-17, CMUG-25-19 through CMUG-25-22 and Surface Drillholes CMRF-25-through CMRF-25-07.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval* (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu% Pb% Zn% AuEq** Logged

Recovery

(%) CMUG25-017 9.3 10.3 1.0 0.62 158.00 2.75 1.00 3.85 7.79 >90% CMUG-25-019 232.3 248.7 16.4 0.62 45.95 0.34 0.31 0.97 2.06 >90% Including

















232.3 242.9 10.6 0.74 52.85 0.38 0.37 1.08 2.38 >90% CMUG-25-020 231.6 238.5 7.0 0.73 52.56 0.36 0.24 0.92 2.23 >90% Including

















235.5 238.5 3.0 0.91 63.30 0.50 0.24 1.22 2.85 >90% CMUG25-021 329.3 330.9 1.6 1.23 36.60 0.07 0.53 0.02 1.93 >90% 340.3 344.4 4.2 0.59 34.17 0.42 0.18 0.53 1.79 >90% 379.1 380.2 1.0 0.59 38.20 0.44 0.23 0.02 1.70 >90% CMUG25-022 151.5 178.9 27.4 1.15 91.21 0.78 1.36 4.27 5.22 >90% Including

















158.0 174.7 16.6 1.51 131.40 1.14 2.14 6.55 7.58 >90% Including

















158.0 163.6 5.5 3.20 252.59 2.19 5.10 12.79 15.22 >90% 181.9 210.1 28.3 0.15 13.13 0.25 0.14 1.89 1.36 >90% Including

















187.5 205.5 18.0 0.15 15.51 0.31 0.15 2.41 1.65 >90% 238.5 259.5 21.0 0.08 11.03 0.38 0.14 2.00 1.47 >90% Including

















246.5 256.5 10.1 0.10 16.98 0.64 0.16 3.41 2.42 >90% CMRF25-02 271.5 278.9 7.5 6.91 228.06 0.37 2.29 4.75 12.59 99 Including

















273.8 277.7 3.9 11.23 342.28 0.36 3.95 7.55 19.78 98 CMRF25-03 284.6 293.1 8.5 2.38 138.52 0.69 1.43 2.93 6.45 98 Including

















285.5 293.1 7.6 2.65 146.76 0.59 1.59 3.24 6.85 97 Including

















285.5 290.5 5.0 3.56 196.28 0.70 2.24 4.43 9.13 98 CMRF25-04 131.2 132.6 1.4 3.89 277.00 0.36 6.90 23.55 18.29 74 132.6 167.6 35.0 Very Low Core Recovery 7-21% 167.8 170.8 3.0 0.13 328.00 0.08 0.37 0.07 4.44 33 CMRF25-05 134.4 193.4 59.0 0.78 44.30 0.88 0.30 1.67 3.15 97 Including

















134.4 155.5 21.1 0.72 32.89 1.30 0.06 0.49 2.99 93 Including

















134.4 147.3 12.9 0.87 39.75 1.43 0.06 0.57 3.42 91 Including

















134.4 143.5 9.1 0.93 45.29 1.71 0.08 0.68 3.95 99 and

















163.6 171.4 7.9 0.08 19.70 0.55 0.08 2.11 1.82 100 and

















171.4 193.4 22.0 1.34 74.71 0.59 0.71 3.14 4.37 100 Including

















173.5 180.7 7.2 2.12 100.40 0.53 0.97 4.22 5.85 99 and

















184.7 190.7 6.0 1.41 77.47 0.59 0.91 2.74 4.38 100 CMRF25-06 173.2 181.5 8.3 0.18 27.80 0.70 0.07 1.08 1.83 76 Including

















173.2 179.0 5.8 0.24 34.70 0.83 0.09 1.28 2.23 75 Including

















173.2 176.8 3.2 0.34 48.20 1.05 0.13 1.34 2.81 77 191.6 230.6 39.0 4.09 304.90 0.96 1.74 1.27 10.05 44 Including

















191.6 195.6 4.0 4.48 141.00 0.08 3.16 0.15 7.26 41 and

















197.6 216.8 19.2 1.28 181.20 0.10 1.34 0.13 4.08 17 and

















218.6 228.5 9.9 11.61 783.90 3.51 2.91 4.56 28.32 100 and

















230.0 230.6 0.5 2.33 101.30 0.18 0.81 1.74 4.68 100 CMRF25-07 185.4 250.1 64.7 3.41 224.30 0.48 1.61 4.29 8.82 95 Including

















185.4 211.2 25.9 0.09 30.30 0.43 0.32 2.70 2.09 100 Including

















185.4 198.3 13.0 0.10 22.60 0.48 0.18 1.00 1.41 100 and

















198.3 211.2 12.9 0.09 38.00 0.39 0.46 4.41 2.80 100 and

















211.2 248.4 37.2 5.87 367.50 0.53 2.57 5.54 13.85 91 Including

















232.7 248.4 15.7 12.41 777.10 0.65 3.40 5.83 25.97 97 Including

















237.0 243.2 6.2 20.81 1,484.20 0.82 4.58 5.98 43.77 93



*True widths are estimated to be >90% of drilled intervals. ** AuEq equation is: AuEq = Au + (Ag*0.0124) + (Cu%*1.2787) + (Pb%*0.2740) + (Zn%*0.3653), at $2,250 US$/oz Au, 28 US$/oz Ag, 4.20 US$/lb Cu, 0.90 US$/lb Pb and 1.20 US$/lb Zn, respectively.



To date, 24 underground diamond drillholes are complete totaling 5,070 metres with "HQ" and/or "NQ" sized diamond drill core at the Campo Morado mine. These underground drillholes are part of the Phase 1 underground exploration campaign which is focused on definition of mineable resources near existing mine working as well as testing new zones interpreted to host extensions of known mineralization based on the Property´s extensive historical drilling database.

In addition, 2,500m are complete at the Reforma Deposit in ten surface drillholes with "HQ" and/or "PQ" sized diamond drill core. These surface drillholes represent the Phase 1 2,500m surface drilling campaign at the Reforma and El Rey Deposits, designed to confirm and expand the existing mineral resources at both sites as well as to collect material for additional metallurgical test work, all with the objective of adding the Reforma and El Rey deposits into an improved Campo Morado mine plan. Based on the strength of the results from surface drilling to date a Phase 2 program has been planned and is anticipated to begin shortly.

Table 2: Underground and Surface Drill Collar Details for Released Results



UTM WGS84







Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation

(m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) CMUG-25-017 378604 2011338 891 014 12 179 CMUG-25-019 379152 2011575 1,064 279 -34 290 CMUG-25-020 379152 2011575 1,064 280 -25 297 CMUG-25-021 379160 2011575 1,064 151 -42 396 CMUG-25-022 379159 2011568 1,064 150 -71 282 CMRF-25-02 380103 2013316 1,585 044 -65 308 CMRF-25-03 380141 2013196 1,576 049 -70 320 CMRF-25-04 380221 2013304 1,557 046 -47 200 CMRF-25-05 380223 2013300 1,557 020 -50 223 CMRF-25-06 380247 2013179 1,524 040 -55 262 CMRF-25-07 380247 2013179 1,524 047 -63 280

About 2025 Campo Morado Surface Exploration Program

Luca's inaugural surface drill program is running in parallel with the ongoing underground exploration program at Campo Morado. The Phase 1 program includes 2,500m of diamond drilling focused on definition and expansion the Reforma and El Rey Deposits located approximately one kilometer north and east of the main Campo Morado mine, where drilling efforts continue. These deposits host mineral resources (see Company News Release of April 8, 2025) which have not been assessed in any way in over 14 years.

Thirty-eight (38) priority targets have been identified from assessment of the substantive historical exploration database of Campo Morado and ranked, based on coincident favourable geological, geochemical and geophysical interpretations. Several of these targets, including Reforma and El Rey, have seen historical exploration, including diamond drilling; however, the majority remain undrilled. Considering the fertile geologic settling of the large Campo Morado concessions and the camp's prolific discovery history, each of these targets has the potential to host significant VMS mineralization. Luca intends to prioritize and systematically explore the larger Campo Morado concession package in the coming months.

Of particular interest with respect to Reforma and El Rey is the marked gold-silver enriched content that has been identified. Metal prices especially for gold and silver- have significantly increased since Reforma and El Rey were first explored which presents an extremely attractive value-add opportunity. Luca believes that the precious metal endowment of these, and other related mineralized deposits in the camp, can add tremendous value to the Company's asset base.

About 2025 Campo Morado Underground Exploration Program

The current Campo Morado drill campaign represents the first meaningful exploration program carried out on the property since 2014 and is designed to target the addition of mineral resources to the near- and medium-term mine plan at Campo Morado.

The Company planned 5,000 metres of underground diamond drilling from approximately 25 holes during this first phase of exploration activities. This program's primary target is the definition of additional mineral resources from under-drilled zones proximal to existing underground production areas, as well as the identification of mineralization within previously untested areas with high potential for the discovery of new mineral resources.

Previous exploration at Campo Morado has combined to produce an extensive set of high-quality, proprietary geological database, including over 600,000 metres of underground and surface drilling, property-wide geologic/structural mapping, approximately 30,000 geochemical soil samples, and a variety of airborne and ground-based geophysical surveys (including gravity, magnetics, electromagnetics and induced polarization). Analysis of these geophysical survey datasets, particularly gravity, resulted directly in the discovery and definition of mineralized zones on the property and will continue to guide all exploration initiatives; moreover, this large geophysical dataset is currently being compiled, cleaned and reinterpreted by Luca in an effort to prioritize the greater than 38 exploration targets identified to date across the property.

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Durango, Mexico, utilizing the Multi-Acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA300 analytical package with FA-430 30-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Au over-limits from FA-430 are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Ag over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Similarly, Cu, Pb and Zn over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by ICP Multi-Acid digestion MA370 package. All core samples were split by core saw on-site at Luca's core processing facilities at the Campo Morado Mine. Once split, half were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were collected by Bureau Veritas at the Campo Morado Mine site and transported to their laboratory in Durango, where they were prepared into 250-gram pulps for gold fire assay. The pulps were then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for final ICP analysis. A robust system of standards, 1/4 core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data become.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration at Luca Mining. Mr. Gray is a Qualified Person for the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining Corp. (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a Canadian mining company with two wholly owned mines located in the prolific Sierra Madre mineralized belt in Mexico. These mines produce gold, copper, zinc, silver, and lead and generate strong cash flow. Both mines have considerable development and resource upside as well as world-class exploration potential.

The Company's Campo Morado Mine hosts VMS-style, polymetallic mineralization within a large land package comprising 121 square kilometres. It is an underground operation, producing zinc, copper, gold, silver and lead. The mine is located in Guerrero State.

The Tahuehueto Mine is a large property of over 75 square kilometres in Durango State. The project hosts epithermal gold and silver vein-style mineralization. Tahuehueto is a newly constructed underground mining operation producing primarily gold and silver. The Company has successfully commissioned its mill and is now in commercial production.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Dan Barnholden"

Dan Barnholden, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please visit: www.lucamining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, estimated production guidelines for 2025 and other possible events, conditions or performance that are based on assumptions about the proposed exploration program and its anticipated results; the timing and costs of future activities on the Company's properties, such as production rates and increases and sustaining capital expenditures; success of exploration, development, and metres to be drilled in exploration on the Tahuehueto Mine site and the Campo Morado Mine site. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified using words and phrases such as "plans"," expects", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the Company will be able to raise additional capital as necessary; the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Tahuehueto Mine can be achieved; that consistent and sustainable mill feed at Campo Morado Mine will be achieved; the continuity of the price of gold and other metals and economic and political conditions. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Luca Mining Corp.

Contact Information: Sophia Shane, Director of Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 604 306 6867; Glen Sandwell, Corporate Communications Manager, [email protected]