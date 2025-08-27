LUCA DRILLS 37 METRES OF 6 G/T GOLD, 370 G/T SILVER AND 6% ZINC AT CAMPO MORADO

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Luca Mining Corp. ("Luca" or the "Company") (TSXV: LUCA) (OTCQX: LUCMF) (Frankfurt: Z68) is pleased to announce analytical results from the next six (6) surface drillholes at the Reforma Deposit and the next five (5) underground drillholes of the 5,000 metre ("m") underground and 2,500m surface Phase One exploration drill program at the Campo Morado Polymetallic VMS mine in Guerrero State, Mexico.
Luca has begun to unlock the gold potential at Campo Morado with consistent high-grade gold intercepts from both the Reforma Deposit and in areas immediately adjacent to underground operations
Surface drillhole CMRF25-07 intercepts 37.2m of 13.85 AuEq** (5.87 g/t gold, 367.50 g/t silver, 0.53% copper, 5.54% zinc and 2.57% lead) including 6.2m of43.77 g/t AuEq (20.81 g/t gold, 1,484.20 g/t silver, 0.82% copper, 5.98% zinc and 4.58% lead)
Underground drillhole CMUG-25-022 returns assays including 5.5 m of 15.2/t AuEq (5.5m of 3.20 g/t gold, 252.6 g/t silver, 2.19% copper, 12.79% zinc and 5.10% lead) from an unmined area within 20 metres of current underground workings
24 underground drillholes totalling 5,070m completed as part of the 5,000m Phase 1 program targeting near-mine resource expansion and exploration of untested areas of the Campo Morado Mine. Phase 2 program designed to follow up on positive results and test additional priority targets to begin shortly
Surface drilling continues at Reforma and El Rey with ten drillholes completed at the Reforma Deposit
Surface drillholes CMRF-25-02 through CMRF-25-07 were all collared within the Reforma Deposit, and intersected appreciable intervals of massive sulphide mineralization including:
6.2m of43.77 g/t AuEq (20.81 g/t gold, 1,484.20 g/t silver, 0.82% copper, 5.98% zinc and 4.58% lead from 237.0m within a broader interval of 37.2m of 13.85 AuEq (5.87 g/t gold, 367.50 g/t silver, 0.53% copper, 5.54% zinc and 2.57% lead) from 211.2m in hole CMRF25-07
9.9m of 28.32 AuEq(11.61 g/t Au, 783.90 g/t Ag, 3.51% Cu, 4.56% Zn and 2.91% Pb from 218.6m within a broader interval of 39.0m of 10.05 AuEq (4.09 g/t gold, 304.90 g/t silver, 0.96% copper, 1.27% zinc and 1.74% lead) from 191.6m in hole CMRF25-06
5.0m of 9.13 g/t AuEq (3.56 g/t gold, 196.28 g/t silver, 0.70% copper, 4.43% zinc and 2.24% lead) from 285.5m in hole CMRF25-03
3.9m of 19.78 AuEq(11.23 g/t gold, 342.28 g/t silver, 0.36% copper, 3.95% zinc and 7.55% lead) from 273.8m within a larger 7.45m of 12.59 AuEq(6.91 g/t gold, 228.06 g/t silver, 0.37% copper, 2.29% zinc and 4.75% lead) in hole CMRF25-02
These surface holes were drilled across the Reforma Deposit to confirm the size, tenor and grade of precious and base metals historically reported as well as to better define the deposit and test the expansion potential of the Reforma massive sulphide mineralization. Of note is the fact that these holes have returned grades equal to or exceeding historically reported intervals and importantly over larger widths than the geologic model predicted (See Table 1).
Underground drillholes CMUG-25-17 confirmed mineralization close to the 856 Zone of the Southwest Zone while CMUG-25-19 through CMUG-25-21 confirmed continuity of mineralization between the Largo Zone and anomalous mineralization to the west identified from historical drilling. Drillhole CMUG-25-22 confirmed the extension potential of the Bajo zone mineralization, intersecting mineralization above mine cutoff grades, including 5.5 m of 15.2/t AuEq (5.5m of 3.20 g/t gold, 252.6 g/t silver, 2.19% copper, 5.10% zinc and 12.79% lead) from 158.0m (downhole) in an unmined area within 20 metres of current underground workings (See Table 1). Figure 1 presents the location of the drillholes, and Table 2 provides drill collar details.
Campo Morado hosts several polymetallic massive sulphide deposits containing gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead within a highly prospective land package totaling over 121 square kilometres within the Sierra Madre del Sur mineralized belt. This year's underground exploration campaign represents the first substantive exploration the project and mine has seen since 2014.
Paul D. Gray, Luca´s VP of Exploration, commented, "The results from Luca's first drill programs at Campo Morado have exceeded expectations for both drill programs – successfully advancing Luca's objective to demonstrate the high-grade gold exploration and growth potential of Campo Morado. These wide, consistent, high-grade precious metals drill intercepts, with strong associated base metals, are beginning to demonstrate the exceptional gold and silver potential at Campo Morado, which was not a focus for previous operators of the mine. In addition, current Reforma drilling has returned core recoveries which far exceed those achieved in historical drilling programs, an important improvement that is expected to inform a more accurate representation of the Deposit. We anticipate continued exploration success will further unlock the Project's full potential. A Phase 2 surface drilling program targeting additional high-grade gold is anticipated to begin shortly, while underground and near-mine and exploration efforts will continue to expand mineralization proximal to current mining operations."
Table 1: Highlighted Diamond Drill Assay Results from UG Drillholes CMUG-25-17, CMUG-25-19 through CMUG-25-22 and Surface Drillholes CMRF-25-through CMRF-25-07.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval* (m)
Au g/t
Ag g/t
Cu%
Pb%
Zn%
AuEq**
Logged Recovery (%)
CMUG25-017
9.3
10.3
1.0
0.62
158.00
2.75
1.00
3.85
7.79
>90%
CMUG-25-019
232.3
248.7
16.4
0.62
45.95
0.34
0.31
0.97
2.06
>90%
Including
232.3
242.9
10.6
0.74
52.85
0.38
0.37
1.08
2.38
>90%
CMUG-25-020
231.6
238.5
7.0
0.73
52.56
0.36
0.24
0.92
2.23
>90%
Including
235.5
238.5
3.0
0.91
63.30
0.50
0.24
1.22
2.85
>90%
CMUG25-021
329.3
330.9
1.6
1.23
36.60
0.07
0.53
0.02
1.93
>90%
340.3
344.4
4.2
0.59
34.17
0.42
0.18
0.53
1.79
>90%
379.1
380.2
1.0
0.59
38.20
0.44
0.23
0.02
1.70
>90%
CMUG25-022
151.5
178.9
27.4
1.15
91.21
0.78
1.36
4.27
5.22
>90%
Including
158.0
174.7
16.6
1.51
131.40
1.14
2.14
6.55
7.58
>90%
Including
158.0
163.6
5.5
3.20
252.59
2.19
5.10
12.79
15.22
>90%
181.9
210.1
28.3
0.15
13.13
0.25
0.14
1.89
1.36
>90%
Including
187.5
205.5
18.0
0.15
15.51
0.31
0.15
2.41
1.65
>90%
238.5
259.5
21.0
0.08
11.03
0.38
0.14
2.00
1.47
>90%
Including
246.5
256.5
10.1
0.10
16.98
0.64
0.16
3.41
2.42
>90%
CMRF25-02
271.5
278.9
7.5
6.91
228.06
0.37
2.29
4.75
12.59
99
Including
273.8
277.7
3.9
11.23
342.28
0.36
3.95
7.55
19.78
98
CMRF25-03
284.6
293.1
8.5
2.38
138.52
0.69
1.43
2.93
6.45
98
Including
285.5
293.1
7.6
2.65
146.76
0.59
1.59
3.24
6.85
97
Including
285.5
290.5
5.0
3.56
196.28
0.70
2.24
4.43
9.13
98
CMRF25-04
131.2
132.6
1.4
3.89
277.00
0.36
6.90
23.55
18.29
74
132.6
167.6
35.0
Very Low Core Recovery
7-21%
167.8
170.8
3.0
0.13
328.00
0.08
0.37
0.07
4.44
33
CMRF25-05
134.4
193.4
59.0
0.78
44.30
0.88
0.30
1.67
3.15
97
Including
134.4
155.5
21.1
0.72
32.89
1.30
0.06
0.49
2.99
93
Including
134.4
147.3
12.9
0.87
39.75
1.43
0.06
0.57
3.42
91
Including
134.4
143.5
9.1
0.93
45.29
1.71
0.08
0.68
3.95
99
and
163.6
171.4
7.9
0.08
19.70
0.55
0.08
2.11
1.82
100
and
171.4
193.4
22.0
1.34
74.71
0.59
0.71
3.14
4.37
100
Including
173.5
180.7
7.2
2.12
100.40
0.53
0.97
4.22
5.85
99
and
184.7
190.7
6.0
1.41
77.47
0.59
0.91
2.74
4.38
100
CMRF25-06
173.2
181.5
8.3
0.18
27.80
0.70
0.07
1.08
1.83
76
Including
173.2
179.0
5.8
0.24
34.70
0.83
0.09
1.28
2.23
75
Including
173.2
176.8
3.2
0.34
48.20
1.05
0.13
1.34
2.81
77
191.6
230.6
39.0
4.09
304.90
0.96
1.74
1.27
10.05
44
Including
191.6
195.6
4.0
4.48
141.00
0.08
3.16
0.15
7.26
41
and
197.6
216.8
19.2
1.28
181.20
0.10
1.34
0.13
4.08
17
and
218.6
228.5
9.9
11.61
783.90
3.51
2.91
4.56
28.32
100
and
230.0
230.6
0.5
2.33
101.30
0.18
0.81
1.74
4.68
100
CMRF25-07
185.4
250.1
64.7
3.41
224.30
0.48
1.61
4.29
8.82
95
Including
185.4
211.2
25.9
0.09
30.30
0.43
0.32
2.70
2.09
100
Including
185.4
198.3
13.0
0.10
22.60
0.48
0.18
1.00
1.41
100
and
198.3
211.2
12.9
0.09
38.00
0.39
0.46
4.41
2.80
100
and
211.2
248.4
37.2
5.87
367.50
0.53
2.57
5.54
13.85
91
Including
232.7
248.4
15.7
12.41
777.10
0.65
3.40
5.83
25.97
97
Including
237.0
243.2
6.2
20.81
1,484.20
0.82
4.58
5.98
43.77
93
*True widths are estimated to be >90% of drilled intervals.
** AuEq equation is: AuEq = Au + (Ag*0.0124) + (Cu%*1.2787) + (Pb%*0.2740) + (Zn%*0.3653), at $2,250 US$/oz Au, 28 US$/oz Ag, 4.20 US$/lb Cu, 0.90 US$/lb Pb and 1.20 US$/lb Zn, respectively.
To date, 24 underground diamond drillholes are complete totaling 5,070 metres with "HQ" and/or "NQ" sized diamond drill core at the Campo Morado mine. These underground drillholes are part of the Phase 1 underground exploration campaign which is focused on definition of mineable resources near existing mine working as well as testing new zones interpreted to host extensions of known mineralization based on the Property´s extensive historical drilling database.
In addition, 2,500m are complete at the Reforma Deposit in ten surface drillholes with "HQ" and/or "PQ" sized diamond drill core. These surface drillholes represent the Phase 1 2,500m surface drilling campaign at the Reforma and El Rey Deposits, designed to confirm and expand the existing mineral resources at both sites as well as to collect material for additional metallurgical test work, all with the objective of adding the Reforma and El Rey deposits into an improved Campo Morado mine plan. Based on the strength of the results from surface drilling to date a Phase 2 program has been planned and is anticipated to begin shortly.
Table 2: Underground and Surface Drill Collar Details for Released Results
UTM WGS84
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
Elevation (m)
Azimuth
Dip
Depth (m)
CMUG-25-017
378604
2011338
891
014
12
179
CMUG-25-019
379152
2011575
1,064
279
-34
290
CMUG-25-020
379152
2011575
1,064
280
-25
297
CMUG-25-021
379160
2011575
1,064
151
-42
396
CMUG-25-022
379159
2011568
1,064
150
-71
282
CMRF-25-02
380103
2013316
1,585
044
-65
308
CMRF-25-03
380141
2013196
1,576
049
-70
320
CMRF-25-04
380221
2013304
1,557
046
-47
200
CMRF-25-05
380223
2013300
1,557
020
-50
223
CMRF-25-06
380247
2013179
1,524
040
-55
262
CMRF-25-07
380247
2013179
1,524
047
-63
280
About 2025 Campo Morado Surface Exploration Program
Luca's inaugural surface drill program is running in parallel with the ongoing underground exploration program at Campo Morado. The Phase 1 program includes 2,500m of diamond drilling focused on definition and expansion the Reforma and El Rey Deposits located approximately one kilometer north and east of the main Campo Morado mine, where drilling efforts continue. These deposits host mineral resources (see Company News Release of April 8, 2025) which have not been assessed in any way in over 14 years.
Thirty-eight (38) priority targets have been identified from assessment of the substantive historical exploration database of Campo Morado and ranked, based on coincident favourable geological, geochemical and geophysical interpretations. Several of these targets, including Reforma and El Rey, have seen historical exploration, including diamond drilling; however, the majority remain undrilled. Considering the fertile geologic settling of the large Campo Morado concessions and the camp's prolific discovery history, each of these targets has the potential to host significant VMS mineralization. Luca intends to prioritize and systematically explore the larger Campo Morado concession package in the coming months.
Of particular interest with respect to Reforma and El Rey is the marked gold-silver enriched content that has been identified. Metal prices especially for gold and silver- have significantly increased since Reforma and El Rey were first explored which presents an extremely attractive value-add opportunity. Luca believes that the precious metal endowment of these, and other related mineralized deposits in the camp, can add tremendous value to the Company's asset base.
About 2025 Campo Morado Underground Exploration Program
The current Campo Morado drill campaign represents the first meaningful exploration program carried out on the property since 2014 and is designed to target the addition of mineral resources to the near- and medium-term mine plan at Campo Morado.
The Company planned 5,000 metres of underground diamond drilling from approximately 25 holes during this first phase of exploration activities. This program's primary target is the definition of additional mineral resources from under-drilled zones proximal to existing underground production areas, as well as the identification of mineralization within previously untested areas with high potential for the discovery of new mineral resources.
Previous exploration at Campo Morado has combined to produce an extensive set of high-quality, proprietary geological database, including over 600,000 metres of underground and surface drilling, property-wide geologic/structural mapping, approximately 30,000 geochemical soil samples, and a variety of airborne and ground-based geophysical surveys (including gravity, magnetics, electromagnetics and induced polarization). Analysis of these geophysical survey datasets, particularly gravity, resulted directly in the discovery and definition of mineralized zones on the property and will continue to guide all exploration initiatives; moreover, this large geophysical dataset is currently being compiled, cleaned and reinterpreted by Luca in an effort to prioritize the greater than 38 exploration targets identified to date across the property.
Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures
All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Durango, Mexico, utilizing the Multi-Acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA300 analytical package with FA-430 30-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Au over-limits from FA-430 are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Ag over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Similarly, Cu, Pb and Zn over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by ICP Multi-Acid digestion MA370 package. All core samples were split by core saw on-site at Luca's core processing facilities at the Campo Morado Mine. Once split, half were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were collected by Bureau Veritas at the Campo Morado Mine site and transported to their laboratory in Durango, where they were prepared into 250-gram pulps for gold fire assay. The pulps were then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for final ICP analysis. A robust system of standards, 1/4 core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data become.
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration at Luca Mining. Mr. Gray is a Qualified Person for the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Luca Mining Corp. Luca Mining Corp. (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a Canadian mining company with two wholly owned mines located in the prolific Sierra Madre mineralized belt in Mexico. These mines produce gold, copper, zinc, silver, and lead and generate strong cash flow. Both mines have considerable development and resource upside as well as world-class exploration potential.
The Company's Campo Morado Mine hosts VMS-style, polymetallic mineralization within a large land package comprising 121 square kilometres. It is an underground operation, producing zinc, copper, gold, silver and lead. The mine is located in Guerrero State.
The Tahuehueto Mine is a large property of over 75 square kilometres in Durango State. The project hosts epithermal gold and silver vein-style mineralization. Tahuehueto is a newly constructed underground mining operation producing primarily gold and silver. The Company has successfully commissioned its mill and is now in commercial production.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors (signed) "Dan Barnholden"
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, estimated production guidelines for 2025 and other possible events, conditions or performance that are based on assumptions about the proposed exploration program and its anticipated results; the timing and costs of future activities on the Company's properties, such as production rates and increases and sustaining capital expenditures; success of exploration, development, and metres to be drilled in exploration on the Tahuehueto Mine site and the Campo Morado Mine site. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified using words and phrases such as "plans"," expects", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the Company will be able to raise additional capital as necessary; the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Tahuehueto Mine can be achieved; that consistent and sustainable mill feed at Campo Morado Mine will be achieved; the continuity of the price of gold and other metals and economic and political conditions. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
