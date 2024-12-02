LUCA ANNOUNCES STOCK OPTION GRANT

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Luca Mining Corp. ("Luca" or the "Company") (TSXV: LUCA) (OTCQX: LUCMF) (Frankfurt: Z68) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 850,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to our recently hired V.P. Exploration and two other members of our new exploration team in accordance with Luca's omnibus equity incentive plan. The options vest over a period of three years and are exercisable at a price of $0.54, expiring five years from the date of their issuance. The grant of the Options is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a diversified Canadian mining company with two 100%-owned producing mines in Mexico. The Company produces gold, silver, zinc, copper and lead from these mines with each having considerable development and resource upside.

The Campo Morado mine, is an underground operation located in Guerrero State, a prolific mining region in Mexico. It produces copper-zinc-lead concentrates with precious metals credits. It is currently undergoing an optimisation program which is generating significant improvements in recoveries and grades, efficiencies, and cashflow.

The Tahuehueto gold-silver mine is a new underground operation in Durango State, Mexico. The Company has completed the installation of major equipment and is commissioning its mill capacity to 1,000 tonnes per day, with key test work and production ramp-up underway, to achieve full production.

