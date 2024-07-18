LTV Capital Publishes Findings from over 800 Global Emerging Fund Managers Across the Venture Capital Ecosystem

The report, "Venturing Forward: Mapping the Global Emerging Manager VC Landscape," provides insight into global fund numbers and sizes, GP team sizes and gender, and financial metrics and performance from across the U.S., Europe, MENA, LatAm and SE Asia

LONDON, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- LTV Capital, a venture capital fund-of-funds investing in best-in-class, capital-efficient, diverse emerging fund managers, has published an exclusive report with data from 800+ global emerging fund managers across the venture capital ecosystem. The report provides crucial insights for industry stakeholders, emphasizing the pivotal role emerging managers will play in shaping the new venture landscape. The report also uncovers the challenge of accessibility for both LPs and GPs across European, U.S. and emerging markets like MENA, LatAm and SE Asia, driving industry awareness during today's venture capital reset.

LTV Capital was born out of the venture capital downturn that catalyzed new opportunities to invest in technology, led by a resurgence of emerging managers. The fund was co-founded by Farhan Lalji, veteran investor and former Managing Director at Anthemis Group who was responsible for Anthemis' partnership with BBVA, investing directly into early-stage fintechs; and Dario de Wet, former Principal at Anthemis who co-led fund investments into six top-tier fund managers alongside Farhan. With a global network and ecosystem of emerging funds, LTV provides more than capital alone, serving both GPs and LPs.

"Dario and I have met hundreds – if not thousands – of fund managers throughout our careers, as startup founders and executives, then transitioning into investors in early-stage companies, and as fund investors. Our cumulative experience has enabled us to cultivate a remarkable network of fund managers worldwide, spanning various sectors, said Farhan Lalji, Founding Partner of LTV.

LTV Capital fosters strategic collaboration between LPs and GPs, supporting the development and growth of venture across geographies. The platform enables LPs to participate in the firm's global network of funds, generating a deal pipeline for co-investment opportunities, obtain strategic insights and track these managers for potential future relationships.

"I meet with so many hungry, resilient and nimble entrepreneurs who've overcome numerous obstacles and succeeded," said Julia Groves, Board Chair at Airex Technologies and former Managing Director of Sustainability at the British Business Bank. "Emerging fund managers have something to prove, and LTV provides the network and resources to support them. Research shows that having diversity in a fund leads to better risk-adjusted returns. The people who aren't thinking this way will be left behind," she said.

The report shows that the levels of activity within the emerging manager market continue to grow, as Europe is in greater competition with the U.S. And, managers in LatAm, MENA and SE Asia are quickly adopting U.S. practices towards fund strategy and positioning.

"As venture capital recovers from a welcomed downturn, we're witnessing a resurgence of interest in emerging managers globally," said Dario de Wet, Founding Partner of LTV. " This shift signals a departure of opportunistic investors and emphasizes the importance of thoughtful capital allocation strategies as LPs recover. This paves the way for a new breed of emerging managers, who are intentional on their why, articulate about their network, and are focused on fundamentals. Amidst record-high inflation-adjusted dry powder, more than double that of the Dotcom Bubble, attracting LP capital hinges on these factors. I'm highly optimistic about the impact that LTV will have on the ecosystem," he said.

The full report is located on LTV Capital's website, here.

