LTI Launches Fosfor, the Data-to-Decisions Product Suite for Monetizing Data

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today launched Fosfor, the Data-to-Decisions Product Suite. Fosfor helps businesses monetize data at speed and scale by providing best-in-class capabilities. The Fosfor suite of products has extensive set of go-to-market and technology partnerships with leading cloud companies and has been recognized by leading industry analysts.

The Fosfor suite consists of five products:

Spectra - a comprehensive DataOps product enabling the fastest way to harness data;

- a comprehensive DataOps product enabling the fastest way to harness data; Optic - an autonomous data fabric product to facilitate discovery-to-consumption data journeys;

- an autonomous data fabric product to facilitate discovery-to-consumption data journeys; Refract - a data science and MLOps product automating operations across entire lifecycle;

- a data science and MLOps product automating operations across entire lifecycle; Aspect - a no-code, unstructured data processing product; and

- a no-code, unstructured data processing product; and Lumin - an augmented analytics product that provides a search-like interface for all types of insights.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said: "We are in the age of Data Commerce, where data is not just a business enabler or differentiator, but also 'the business' for every enterprise. As an integrated suite of products across the data-to-decisions lifecycle, Fosfor is uniquely positioned in the market for AI-driven data products. We are confident that Fosfor will be a quantum leap in unlocking value for our clients."

Siddharth Bohra, Chief Business Officer, Cloud & Data Products, LTI, said: "We firmly believe organizations need to fundamentally repivot what data can do for them, and Fosfor will play a significant role in achieving that goal for our clients. It signifies LTI's intensified focus into the multi-billion dollar, fast growing Data and AI products market. Fosfor is based on our proven technology stack and some of the largest enterprises in the world are already benefiting from the cutting-edge products that are part of the suite."

The Fosfor suite represents the evolution of LTI's Mosaic and Leni products. These products have each seen great success in the market and are now brought together into the Fosfor suite. Several marquee clients leverage Fosfor suite of products for their mission-critical data and AI needs.

Please visit www.fosfor.com to learn more.

About LTI :

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 460 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 33 countries, we go the extra mile to assist our clients and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 40,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees, and shareholders. Learn more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

Connect with LTI :

- Read our News and Blogs

- Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook

SOURCE LTI

For further information: Media Contact: Shambhavi Revandkar, Lead- Media Relations, +91 9769509545, [email protected]