LTI Becomes the Elite Services Partner of Snowflake

LTI has also become the maiden partner for Snowcase, a program that Snowflake is launching to develop and market industry-specific solutions to accelerate cloud data transformation journey of enterprises. The first Snowcase being launched with LTI is 'Data-Driven Manufacturing Transformation' highlighting best practices from LTI's marquee Snowflake implementation for a global manufacturer. The accelerated migration and platform simplification of existing data platform to Snowflake data cloud was done leveraging LTI Canvas PolarSled, LTI Mosaic & Qlik.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI said, "Snowflake is the preferred partner for modern enterprises because of its unique ability to decouple storage and compute. Our alliance with Snowflake has grown stronger and deeper over time, with several joint go-to-market initiatives and implementations. The Elite Partner status and alliance on Snowcase program will further help us deliver Snowflake led transformations."

Colleen Kapase, Vice President, WW Partner & Alliances, Snowflake said, "LTI's achievement as an Elite Partner is a testament to their deep expertise on Snowflake. Our many recent joint client implementations globally reflect their strong capabilities and customer connects, making them an ideal industry leader for Snowflake services. We look forward to continued momentum and a long partnership with LTI."

LTI and Snowflake partnership combines the best of LTI's data modernization & transformation expertise with Snowflake's innovative architecture, unique consumption model and near-unlimited scalability. With an automated cloud migration and modernization framework, LTI Canvas PolarSled is a key differentiator in driving Snowflake migrations. It enables enterprises with rapid migration of their cloud data to Snowflake's single, integrated platform in an efficient and low-risk way.

LTI and Snowflake have together delivered many successful transformations for clients across the globe, and the partnership compliments the exponential growth aspirations of both companies.

About LTI:

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 400 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 32 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 32,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. For more information please visit www.lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global

More Info :

LTI Snowflake capabilities - https://www.lntinfotech.com/enterprise-solutions/snowflake/

Snowflake's Snowcase Program - https://www.lntinfotech.com/enterprise-solutions/snowflake/snowcase-data-driven-manufacturing-transformation/

LTI Canvas PolarSled - https://canvas.lntinfotech.com/lti-canvas-polarSled.html

Connect with LTI :

Read our News and Blogs

and Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Like us on Facebook

Watch our videos on YouTube

SOURCE LTI

For further information: LTI Media Contacts: Shambhavi Revandkar; PR & Media Relations - India; +91-9769509545; [email protected]