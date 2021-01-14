LTI and IBM to Expand Global Alliance to Help Organizations Accelerate Digital Transformation with Open Hybrid Cloud

LTI has developed industry ready solutions using hybrid cloud capabilities from IBM including Cloud Pak for Data and Cloud Pak for Automation, and offerings that integrate IBM Watson solutions, to help their clients automate, secure and update their business processes and applications. These include iDigitalization to automate workflow and digitize enterprise business processes, iMaximize to help modernize the enterprise integration landscape with pre-built accelerators, and Make-the-Shift to help overhaul legacy workloads.

As part of this relationship, LTI and IBM plan to establish a center of excellence in Bengaluru (India) in 2021. This center will offer a comprehensive suite of IBM's Cloud, Automation, Integration, Data & Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to foster innovation. IBM plans to provide training to LTI employees to facilitate creation workshops and IBM solution development for LTI clients.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President-Sales and Executive Board Member, LTI said, "Some of the world's leading organizations trust LTI as the partner of choice in enabling their digital transformation journeys and modernizing their existing technology landscape. We are expanding our resolute relationship with IBM to allow customers to seamlessly embark on hybrid cloud environment with best-in-class automation and Integration."

Evaristus Mainsah, GM, IBM Hybrid Cloud and Edge Ecosystem said, "We look forward to expanding our collaboration with LTI to help customers across industries migrate and modernize their mission-critical workloads by leveraging IBM's secured and open hybrid cloud solutions. LTI's deep domain knowledge, coupled with IBM's open hybrid cloud and Cloud Pak offerings powered by Red Hat OpenShift, can help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation."

LTI is a Platinum Business Partner of IBM and part of the IBM Hybrid Cloud Ecosystem. IBM's ecosystem initiative supports partners of all types, whether they build on, service or resell IBM technologies and platforms, to help clients manage and modernize workloads with Red Hat OpenShift for any cloud environment, including the IBM public cloud. Red Hat OpenShift is the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. The IBM public cloud is the industry's most secure and open public cloud for business. With its security leadership, enterprise-grade capabilities and support for open-source technologies, IBM public cloud is designed to differentiate and extend on hybrid cloud capabilities for enterprise workloads.

Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice, and represent goals and objectives only.

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 400 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 32 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 32,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. For more information please visit www.lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global

More Info :

'iDigitalization (iDz) Brochure: https://www.lntinfotech.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/LTI%E2%80%99s-Intelligent-DigitizationiDz-Solution.pdf?pdf=download

https://www.lntinfotech.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/LTI%E2%80%99s-Intelligent-DigitizationiDz-Solution.pdf?pdf=download iDz case study: https://www.lntinfotech.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/iDigitalization-iDz-CS.pdf?pdf=download

https://www.lntinfotech.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/iDigitalization-iDz-CS.pdf?pdf=download Point of View: https://www.lntinfotech.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/The-4-Pillars-of-Enterprise-Content-Migration.pdf?pdf=download

Connect with LTI :

Read our News and Blogs

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Like us on Facebook

Watch our videos on YouTube

SOURCE LTI

For further information: Shambhavi Revandkar, Lead- Media Relations, +91-9769509545, [email protected]