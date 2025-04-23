LSL PHARMA GROUP ANNOUNCES THE SEMI-ANNUAL INTEREST PAYMENT ON THE CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES LISTED AS LSL.DB

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - LSL PHARMA GROUP INC (TSXV: LSL) (TSXV: LSL.DB) (the "Company" or "LSL Pharma"), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company reports that the semi-annual interest payment (the "Interest Payment") on its outstanding Unsecured Convertible Debentures (the "Debentures") listed on the TSXV under symbol "LSL.DB" will be made on April 30, 2025. The record date for the payment of interest on the Debentures is April 21, 2025. The Corporation will pay to each Debenture holder of record an amount of $54.55 per $1,000 principal amount of Debentures which represents accrued interest payable from October 31, 2024, to April 29, 2025 inclusively.

The Corporation also confirms that, as a result of the acquisition of Dermolab Pharma Ltd. announced on December 18, 2024 (the "Dermolab Acquisition"), the Corporation has achieved a Business Objective as defined in the Debenture Indenture for the recalculation of the interest rate. The Dermolab Acquisition represents an acquisition of a business that: A) compliments the Corporation's existing product offering and/or will create synergies with the Corporation's existing business operations; and (B) generated a minimum of $5.0 million in revenue during the last twelve-month period preceding the acquisition. Consequently the annual interest rate shall be reduced by 1%, from 11% to 10% per annum, effective April 30, 2025 and the next interest payment to take place on October 31, 2025 will be for an amount of $50.41 per $1,000 principal amount of Debentures. The interest rate will remain at 10% until maturity of the Debentures unless any other business objectives are achieved, which could reduce the interest rate further.

For additional details regarding the Debentures, please refer to the Debenture Indenture dated November 1, 2023, which is available under LSL Pharma's issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT LSL PHARMA GROUP INC.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, as well as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and natural health products in solid, semi-solid and liquid forms. For further information, please visit www.groupelslpharma.com.

