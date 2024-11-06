LSL PHARMA GROUP ANNONCES $1.4 MILLION OF NEW ORDERS FROM INTERNATIONAL CLIENTS AND COMPLETION OF STERI-MED PHARMA'S PHASE 1 PRODUCTION SCALE UP

Steri-Med Pharma production capacity doubled compared to 2023 levels

Phase 2 Production scale-up expected to increase capacity five-fold by early 2026.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) , (TSXV: LSL.DB) ("LSL Pharma" or the "Corporation"), an integrated Canadian-based pharmaceutical company, announces having secured $1.4 million on new orders from international clients, as well as having completed the initial phase of production scale-up at its Steri-Med Pharma ("Steri-Med") plan. The initial phase of production scale up has contributed to more than double the plant capacity compared to 2023 levels, and enabled Steri-Med to win new international contracts for its existing products.

"We are excited with the progress made to date at our Steri-Med facility. Historically, production capacity has been a limiting factor of growth for Steri-Med's revenues. Following investments made thus far in 2024, we have more units available for non-Canadian sale", commented Francois Roberge, President and CEO of LSL Pharma. "Following the sale of more than 500,000 units of our Erythomycin 1 gram product to the US over the last year, international demand for Steri-Med's sterile ointment products is growing. Recently, we have been successful in opening new sales channels for Steri-Med's products which contributed to LSL Pharma securing $1.4 million of new orders over the recent months", added Francois Roberge.

The second phase of production scale-up will include the installation of a new fully automated sterile ointment production line (the "Second Line"). The Second Line is expected to be delivered during the first quarter of 2025 and to be operational early 2026, following installation and validation.

"Once operational, the Second Line is expected to increase Steri-Med's production capacity five-fold compared to our current 1.2 million units production capacity, as well as free-up capacity to support the development of Steri-Med's first-to-market generic product pipeline", said Francois Roberge, President and CEO of LSL Pharma.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "continue" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those identified in the Corporation's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, such as legislative or regulatory developments, increased competition, technological change and general economic conditions. All forward-looking statements made herein should be read in conjunction with such documents.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events referred to in the forward-looking statements will transpire, and if any of them do, the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Corporation does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

ABOUT LSL PHARMA GROUP INC.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is an integrated Canadian-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, as well as natural health products in solid and liquid dosage forms. For further information, please visit our website at www.groupelslpharma.com

