LQwD Provides Investor Relations Activities Update

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - LQwD FinTech Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) announces that it has terminated its investor relations agreement with Maynard Communications Limited ("Maynard"), effective immediately, as the Company was unable to receive approval of the agreement by the TSX Venture Exchange.

As announced on November 5, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with Maynard dated November 4, 2021, for the provision of various corporate communications services. The engagement was for an aggregate cost of C$740,000, which the Company clarifies was paid up front on November 9, 2021, for a term of six (6) months. Also, Maynard participated in the Company's prospectus offering, purchasing 2.1 million units at C$0.35 per unit, which closed on October 28, 2021. The Company has requested immediate reimbursement of C$635,000 from Maynard for services not yet provided.

About LQwD

LQwD is a Lightning Network Service Provider (LSP) focused on developing payment infrastructure and solutions accelerating the global mega trend of Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network. The Company's mission is to develop institutional grade services that support the Lightning Network and drive improved functionality, transaction capability, user adoption and utility and scaling Bitcoin. LQwD also holds and acquires Bitcoin as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels on the Lightning Network.

