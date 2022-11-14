LQwD Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - LQwD Fintech Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") has approved the previously announced on November 7, 2022, share consolidation of the outstanding share capital of the Company's common shares on the basis of ten (10) pre-Consolidation common shares for one (1) post-Consolidation common share (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation became effective at the open of the market today (the "Effective Date"). The Company will not change its name as part of the Consolidation but will issue new share certificates under a new CUSIP number, which is 50213W305, ISIN: CA50213W3057. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX-V under its current symbol, "LQWD".

As at the Effective Date, the Company will have approximately 9,777,430 post-Consolidated common shares issued and outstanding.

About LQwD

LQwD is a Lightning Network Service Provider (LSP) focused on developing payment infrastructure and solutions accelerating the global mega trend of Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network. The Company's mission is to develop institutional grade services that support the Lightning Network and drive improved functionality, transaction capability, user adoption and utility and scaling Bitcoin. LQwD also holds Bitcoin that is used as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels on the Lightning Network.

Website: www.lqwdfintech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE LQwD FinTech Corp.

For further information: Ashley Garnot, Corporate Development, Phone: 1.604.669.0912, Email: [email protected], Twitter: @LQwDFinTech