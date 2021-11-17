LQwD FinTech Launches Bitcoin Lightning Network Platform

LQwD Software Enables Institutions, Businesses & Investors Easy Access to the World's Fastest Growing Global Payments Network

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Lightning Network focused LQwD FinTech Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF), announces the launch of lqwd.tech, the Company's proprietary multi-pronged, Lightning Network software platform (SaaS). LQwD's Lightning Network platform provides easy access to a decentralized monetary network-of-the-future payment solution, allowing B2B markets, investors and others broader access, more efficient liquidity, and seamless usage of global payments' infrastructure.

With the launch of lqwd.tech, the Company will deploy a portion of its substantial Bitcoin holdings to secure additional nodes and provide liquidity to the platform, enabling the Company to earn transaction fees on this rapidly growing global payment rail.

"The Lightning Network is an extremely dynamic new global monetary network that's growing exponentially," stated Albert Szmigielski, Chief Technology Officer at LQwD, "and we're excited and fortunate to be a solutions provider in the space." He continued, "Developing countries such as El Salvador are using and seeing significant adoption, and one of the world's largest social media platforms – Twitter – is making global tipping on the Lightning Network mainstream, with its tipping feature called Tips. Needless to say, we're looking forward to becoming a major contributor to (and supporter of) Bitcoin's scaling layer – the Lightning Network."

The Company's lqwd.tech platform empowers institutions, business and investors by making it easy to integrate and use the Lightning Network. It is designed to be highly scalable and adaptive to the incredible growth of the Lightning Network, which allows for millions of Bitcoin transactions to be made in seconds.

It enables users to:

Easily create and manage Lightning Network nodes.

Transact securely, privately, and near-instantaneously on the Network.

Create Lightning Network channels with effective routing.

Request and manage liquidity more efficiently.

For more information on the B2B Lightning Network platform, or to sign up as a user, please visit lqwd.tech

About the Lightning Network

The Lightning Network is a solution to mass scaling the usage of Bitcoin for microtransactions globally, dramatically improving upon fees and instant settlement times. The Lightning Network has been experiencing explosive growth since January 1, 2021, with node growth doubling and Bitcoin capacity increasing 181% to September 30, 2021. Twitter, Square and other prominent companies have expressed their enthusiasm to incorporate Bitcoin Lightning Network into their platforms.

About LQwD FinTech Corp.

LQwD is a Lightning Network Service Provider (LSP) focused company developing payment infrastructure and solutions. The Company's mission is to develop institutional grade services that support the Lightning Network and drive improved functionality, transaction capability, user adoption and utility and scaling of Bitcoin. LQwD also holds Bitcoin as an operating asset, establishing nodes and payment channels across the Lightning Network.

