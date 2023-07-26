LQwD FinTech Corp. Announces Name Change to LQWD Technologies Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - LQwD Fintech Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to change its name to LQWD Technologies Corp., which will become effective on July 28, 2023. The decision to rebrand to LQWD Technologies Corp. comes after careful consideration and strategic planning by management.

There will be no interruption in trading of the Company's common shares and the Company's trading symbols will remain unchanged. Also, no action is required by existing shareholders of the Company with respect to the name change.

The Company's new CUSIP number is 502154107 (ISIN: CA5021541076).

