LQwD Announces Strategic Agreement with Leading Lightning Network Service Provider and Additional Acquisition of Bitcoins

Under the agreement, LQwD intends to offer Lightning Network liquidity services to Breez clients and provide on-demand Lightning Network channels whenever required. In addition, LQwD will run one or more Breez-modified Lightning Network routing nodes. Upon LQwD completing its services, Breez will add LQwD as a liquidity partner within Breez's service.

"We are excited to work with Breez and become a liquidity partner within the Breez App. This development is another step forward for LQwD's mandate of positioning the Company as the most prominent institutional grade Lightning Network service provider." Commented Shone Anstey, CEO of LQwD Fintech Corp. "In addition, we will continue to acquire Bitcoin as an operating and strategic asset enabling the Company to establish nodes and payment channels on the rapidly growing Lightning Network as well as benefit from potential capital appreciation."

The Breez mobile app is a Lightning Network interface where users can buy, sell, and pay for goods, services, and streaming content with a non-custodial, seamless, and open platform. It is an intuitive point-of-sale app for merchants that applies the most sophisticated technology in the Bitcoin and Lightning Network spaces as it combines a full-service LSP, an intuitive point-of-sale app for merchants, and a seamless, non-custodial end-user app.

The Company has also increased its Bitcoin holdings by acquiring a further number of Bitcoins since its previous release. To date, the Company has spent a total of C$8.3 million to purchase approximately 139 Bitcoins, which it now holds, at an average cost of approximately C$60,000 (US$48,000) per Bitcoin.

About the Lightning Network

The Lightning Network is a solution to mass scaling the usage of Bitcoin for microtransactions globally, dramatically improving upon fees, as well as instant settlement times. The Lightning Network is experiencing explosive growth since January 1, 2021, with node growth doubling and Bitcoin capacity increasing 181% to September 30, 2021. Some well-known prominent companies such as Jack Dorsey's Twitter and Square have expressed their enthusiasm to incorporate Bitcoin Lightning Network into their platforms.

About LQwD

LQwD is a Lightning Network Service Provider (LSP) focused company developing payment infrastructure and solutions. The Company's mission is to develop institutional grade services that support the Lightning Network and drive improved functionality, transaction capability, user adoption and utility and scaling Bitcoin. LQwD also holds and acquires Bitcoin as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels across the Lightning Network.

