LQWD Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Bitcoin Lightning Network Service Provider, LQWD Technologies Corp. ("LQWD" or the "Company"), announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,625,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $650,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), trading symbol "LQWD", and the OTCQB, trading symbol "LQWDF".

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.60 per share at any time up to 24 months following the closing date of the private placement.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for, but are not limited to, continuing to expand LQWD's Lightning Network business and general working capital purposes.

Completion of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the TSXV.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company will not pay finder's fees.

About LQWD Technologies

LQWD is a Lightning Network Liquidity Provider focused on developing payment infrastructure and solutions accelerating the global mega trend of Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network. LQWD also owns Bitcoin that is used as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels on the Lightning Network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Units, nor shall there be any sale of the Units in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Units being offered will not be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person.

