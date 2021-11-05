LQwD Announces Branding, Corporate/Product Marketing and Media Awareness Activities in Anticipation of Lightning Network Platform Launch

"Branding, media relations and corporate awareness is of upmost importance and a critical component of our business strategy as we prepare to launch our suite of institutional grade products and payment channels on the rapidly growing Bitcoin Lightning Network." Commented Shone Anstey, CEO of LQwD Fintech Corp. "We selected Maynard based on their proven success and they are a perfect fit to help LQwD's ambitious goals of rapidly becoming one of the most dominant global Lightning Network service providers."

The wide range of services to be provided by Maynard will include search engine optimization, digital media campaigns for branding, media relations consulting, general business development, multimedia services and project management. Furthermore, in anticipation of the coming launch of the Company's Lightning Network payment and infrastructure solutions, a significant portion of these efforts will be devoted to product and services marketing/advertising.

Maynard is an arm's length consultant. To the knowledge of the Company, Maynard did not acquire and has no plans to acquire any securities in the Company. Neither the Company nor any of its directors, officers or employees have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Maynard, or their securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Maynard manages a marketing team headquartered in Hong Kong and has been successfully marketing for a broad range of companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Karl Marek is the President of Maynard.

About the Lightning Network

The Lightning Network is a solution to mass scaling the usage of Bitcoin for microtransactions globally, dramatically improving upon fees, as well as instant settlement times. The Lightning Network is experiencing explosive growth since January 1, 2021 with node growth doubling and Bitcoin capacity increasing 181% to September 30, 2021. Some well-known prominent companies such as Jack Dorsey's Twitter and Square have expressed their enthusiasm to incorporate Bitcoin Lightning Network into their platforms.

About LQwD

LQwD is a Lightning Network Service Provider (LSP) focused company developing payment infrastructure and solutions. The Company's mission is to develop institutional grade services that support the Lightning Network and drive improved functionality, transaction capability, user adoption and utility and scaling Bitcoin. LQwD also holds and acquires Bitcoin as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels across the Lightning Network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Ashley Garnot, Corporate Development, Phone: 1.604.669.0912, Email: [email protected]; Website: www.lqwdfintech.com

