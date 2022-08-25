LQwD Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - LQwD Fintech Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on August 24, 2022. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the Meeting.

Election of Directors

All four (4) of the nominees listed in LQwD's management information circular dated July 27, 2022, that were proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were duly elected. The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the vote on the election of the directors at the Meeting are as follows:

Nominee For % For Withheld % Withheld Shone Anstey 11,733,717 99.76 27,854 0.24 Giuseppe (Pino) Perone 11,733,709 99.76 27,862 0.24 Kim Evans 11,740,189 99.82 21,382 0.18 Ashley Garnot 11,724,649 99.69 36,922 0.31

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders appointed Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company's incentive stock option plan, and amendments thereto, were approved by shareholders with 99.78% of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour.

About LQwD

LQwD is a Lightning Network Service Provider (LSP) focused on developing payment infrastructure and solutions accelerating the global mega trend of Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network. The Company's mission is to develop institutional grade services that support the Lightning Network and drive improved functionality, transaction capability, user adoption and utility and scaling Bitcoin. LQwD also holds Bitcoin that is used as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels on the Lightning Network.

