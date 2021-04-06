Installed near the entrance of select stores, pick-up lockers will be equipped with Bluetooth technology and a touchscreen where customers will have access to instructions on how to retrieve their online orders, and where they will scan the barcode that they received in their confirmation email. Customers will have up to seven days following the reception of that email to retrieve their purchases at their convenience.

"As customers everywhere turned massively to online shopping over the past year, it became increasingly important for us to provide them with a quick and easy way to pick up their orders at their local store, without having to wait in line at the customer service desk," explained Tony Cioffi, Senior Vice-President, Stores at Lowe's Canada. "Improving the way we do business and how we serve Canadians is a constant priority at Lowe's Canada, and time was of the essence in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, with people looking to have as little contact as possible. Our IT and Operations teams did a phenomenal job bringing this project to life, working hand in hand to make this automated pick-up solution available to our customers in a timely manner."

Following the initial rollout of the lockers in Lowe's stores, Lowe's Canada will also be rolling out this new contactless order retrieval system at select RONA and Reno-Depot corporate stores later this spring. Once the initial rollout phase is completed, the organization will onboard additional Lowe's, RONA, and Reno-Depot stores to the program. To share this news on social media, please use @Lowe's Canada (LinkedIn) and @LowesCanadaCorp (Twitter).

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary RONA inc., operates or services some 470 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include Lowe's, RONA, Reno-Depot, and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, they have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

SOURCE Lowe's Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Lowe's Canada, 514-599-5900, ext. 5271, 1-866-566-3342, [email protected]

Related Links

www.lowes.ca

