Low-Value Marketing Assets Are Slowing Buyer Journeys and Raising Customer Acquisition Costs, Says Info-Tech Research Group

With B2B buyers moving through non-linear journeys across multiple competitors, marketing teams can no longer rely on one-off campaign assets to drive conversions. Info-Tech Research Group's newly published Create Assets to Accelerate the Buyer Journey blueprint outlines a data-driven methodology to help marketing leaders benchmark asset performance, retire low-value content, and build buyer-focused journeys that improve engagement, conversion, and revenue outcomes.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - As B2B buyers move through increasingly complex purchasing journeys, many organizations continue to create marketing assets without a clear understanding of which content actually influences buyer behavior and accelerates decisions. To help marketing leaders make more informed asset decisions, Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm, has published its blueprint, Create Assets to Accelerate the Buyer Journey. The resource provides a data-driven framework to assess asset performance, identify content that no longer delivers value, and create buyer-focused journeys that improve engagement, conversions, and business outcomes.

Info-Tech’s Methodology for Optimizing Marketing Assets (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

The newly published blueprint shows that ineffective asset strategies can lead to low conversion rates, rising customer acquisition costs, stalled buyer journeys, and diminished brand impact. At the same time, limited budgets, constrained teams, and a lack of buyer insight often leave marketers guessing which assets deserve further investment. Info-Tech's methodology helps organizations benchmark existing assets, retire underperforming content, and build high-value experiences aligned to buyer needs, preferred channels, and purchasing behaviors.

"Marketing teams often know they need more effective assets, but without buyer journey data, they are still guessing at what will move buyers forward," says Terra Higginson, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Low-value assets do more than underperform; they slow conversion, increase acquisition costs, and weaken confidence in marketing's ability to support revenue growth. A strong asset strategy uses data to decide what to keep, what to retire, and what to build next."

Info-Tech's Two-Phase Framework for Optimizing Marketing Assets

To help organizations move beyond campaign-focused content strategies and create more effective buyer experiences, Info-Tech's Create Assets to Accelerate the Buyer Journey blueprint outlines a two-phase methodology to evaluate existing assets and build higher-value content journeys.

Phase 1: Benchmark and Sunset Assets

Marketing leaders begin by evaluating the performance of existing assets to identify content that no longer supports buyer engagement or business objectives. The phase helps organizations benchmark current assets, uncover opportunities for improvement, and make informed decisions about which assets to update, retain, or retire.

Phase 2: Identify and Build High-Value Assets

Organizations can then shift their focus to understanding buyer needs and developing more effective asset strategies. The phase guides organizations through persona development, message mapping, channel selection, and asset planning to create content experiences that better support buyer decision-making and business growth.

To support implementation, the firm's blueprint includes practical tools and templates, including an Asset Sunsetting Tool, Build Vs. Buy Decision Tree, B2B Cadence Formula Worksheet, Asset Quick Start Guide, and Asset Effectiveness Cheat Sheet. These resources help organizations evaluate existing content investments and develop asset strategies that support long-term business growth.

By applying the approach outlined in the Create Assets to Accelerate the Buyer Journey blueprint, marketing leaders can replace assumption-based asset planning with a structured, data-driven approach to improving engagement, conversion, and long-term revenue impact.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Terra Higginson, and access to the complete Create Assets to Accelerate the Buyer Journey blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech, enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, as well as hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418