Love Ur Curls® - the Quiet Giant of Curl Care - is Ready to Make Noise with a Major Brand Refresh and Two New Moisture Innovations

TORONTO, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - — Love Ur Curls®, Canada’s homegrown curl care brand, announces a major brand refresh alongside two new moisture innovations, marking a new chapter in modern curl care.

Founded in Toronto, Canada, the brand has grown from a direct-to-consumer startup into a globally recognized curl care company while staying rooted in its origins.

For decades, curl typing has defined the category - a shorthand that oversimplifies how real curls actually behave and need.

Love Ur Curls® Reimagines Curl Care Beyond Curl Typing with a Brand Refresh and Two New Moisture Innovations

Over the past year, the brand made a deliberate shift away from curl typing and rebuilt its system around what curls actually need: definition, volume, moisture, repair, and more. That shift now informs everything from formulation to packaging to brand expression.

At the center of this shift is a different approach to moisture in curl care. The two new moisture innovations set a new standard for hydration that goes beyond coating the hair, working from within to build softness, strength, and long-term hair health.

"Curl type was never the full story, it was just one input," says Sahar Saidi, Founder & CEO of LUS Brands. "We're moving away from over-simplifying hair into categories based solely on a letter and number system, and toward creating products that respond to how unique curls actually feel, perform, and change over time. This is modern curl inclusivity."

Since launching in 2016, Love Ur Curls® has helped simplify curl care for more than 2 million households worldwide, selling over 10 million bottles and building a global community grounded in self-expression and everyday confidence.

As part of this evolution, the brand introduced two new moisture innovations available now at Love Ur Curls:

Moisture Milk ($35 CAD)

A lightweight leave-in moisturizer designed to deliver lasting hydration, softness, and shine without buildup or weight. Helps smooth frizz while maintaining natural curl movement and definition.

Moisture Infusion Butter ($38 CAD)

A rich, high-performance leave-in treatment designed to deeply replenish moisture and reinforce fragile strands. Helps reduce breakage while improving elasticity, softness, and long-term curl resilience.

"This isn't about adding more product steps," adds Saidi. "It's about rethinking what moisture actually does for curls over time."

All Love Ur Curls® products are vegan, gluten-free, Leaping Bunny certified, and formulated without sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, synthetic dyes (and more).

For more information, visit loveurcurls.com or follow @loveurcurls on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT LOVE UR CURLS®

Love Ur Curls® is the flagship curl care line of LUS Brands, founded in 2016 as a direct-to-consumer brand built to simplify textured hair routines. Backed by Y Combinator (W2018) and other leading investors, the company has shipped over 10 million bottles globally and continues to redefine curl care through high-performance formulations and a focus on real hair needs over rigid categorization.

ABOUT SAHAR SAIDI

Sahar Saidi is Founder & CEO of LUS Brands. She has been named to Canada's Top 40 Under 40 and received the RBC Women of Influence Award in the Startup category. Her work has centered on challenging rigid curl typing systems and building a more individualized, performance-led approach to curl care rooted in hair health and self-expression.

SOURCE Love Ur Curls®