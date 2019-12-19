Louis Vachon to speak at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference

MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Louis Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA), will present at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference in Toronto on January 7, 2020, from 12:45 to 1:20 p.m. (EST).

The webcast link is accessible via National Bank's website at www.nbc.ca/investorrelations.

About National Bank of Canada

With $281 billion in assets as at October 31, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 25,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

