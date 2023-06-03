MONTRÉAL, June 3, 2023 /CNW/ - In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Tuesday, June 6, the prize pool will amount to $86 million and include a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 16 Maxmillions.

"In June 2022, almost exactly a year ago, the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Québec for a third time. And that's the biggest amount that Loto-Québec has ever awarded," said Isabelle Jean, Executive Vice-President and COO of Lottery Games at Loto-Québec.

Photo Loto-Québec (CNW Group/Loto-Québec)

Lotto Max continues to churn out winners in Québec

Lotto Max players in Québec have won over $3 .371 billion since its launch in 2009.

.371 billion since its launch in 2009. In total, there have been 40 jackpot wins in the province, including 3 of $70,000 ,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, and June 7, 2022 draws.

,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, and June 7, 2022 draws. One $65,000 ,000 jackpot, four $60,000,000 jackpots, four $55,000 ,000 jackpots, and seven $50,000 ,000 jackpots were also won in Quebec .

,000 jackpot, four jackpots, four ,000 jackpots, and seven ,000 jackpots were also won in . In addition to these jackpot wins, Lotto Max players in Québec have also won a total of 215 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, and 139 shares of Maxmillions prizes.

Draw results are available online at lotoquebec.com.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit the people and province of Québec. In 2022, it paid out 120 prizes of $1,000,000 or more to lottery winners. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie tickets have provided 15 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page in the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com. Discover their story.

