Lotto Max - The September 27 draw will offer a jackpot of $55 million and approximately 4 Maxmillions

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The total prize pool for the Lotto Max draw on Friday, September 27 will be about $59 million. That includes a jackpot of $55 million and approximately 4 prize(s) of $1 million (Maxmillions).

For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.

