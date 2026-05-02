MONTRÉAL, May 2, 2026 /CNW/ - In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Tuesday, May 5, the prize pool will be $73 million and include a $65 million jackpot and an estimated 8 Maxmillions. 65 $100 000 prizes will also be up for grabs.

Lotto Max continues to churn out winners in Québec

Photo Loto Québec

Lotto Max players in Québec have won over $4.174 billion since its launch in 2009.

In total, there have been 50 jackpot wins in the province, including 3 of $70,000,000--the largest jackpots ever won in Québec--in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, and June 7, 2022, draws.

One $65,000,000 jackpot, four $60,000,000 jackpots, five $55,000,000 jackpots, and ten $50,000,000 jackpots have also been won in Quebec.

In addition to these jackpot wins, Lotto Max players in Québec have also won a total of 255 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, and 153 shares of Maxmillions prizes.

Draw results are available online at lotoquebec.com.

New Lotto Max

The new version of Lotto Max has been on sale since April 11. In addition to a jackpot of up to $90 million, Lotto Max offers $100,000 prizes based on the jackpot amount. With these improvements, the odds of winning a prize have gone from 1 in 7 to 1 in 5.8.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 55 years, and its operations benefit Québec as a whole. In 2025, the corporation paid out over $1.7 billion in prizes to winners and crowned 105 millionaires across Québec. Among these prizes, it paid out nearly 20 lifetime annuities, a record! Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page in the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com. Discover their dreams.

The responsible commercialization of lottery and gaming products is central to Loto-Québec's operations. The corporation has been granted the highest internationally recognized certification in responsible gaming by the World Lottery Association.

Source and for more information: Renaud Dugas Spokesperson and Media Relations Director Loto-Québec 514-499-5151 [email protected]

SOURCE Loto-Québec