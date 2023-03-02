MONTRÉAL, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - You could win $40 million at the next Lotto 6/49 draw, to take place on Saturday, March 4!

The draw machine now only contains 14 white balls, each worth $1 million, and one gold ball, worth $40 million. The guaranteed prize winner therefore has a one in 15 shot at winning $40 million!

Gracieuseté de Loto-Québec (CNW Group/Loto-Québec)

"The Gold Ball Jackpot was won in October by a Lanaudière resident who took home $36 million. Let's cross our fingers that luck will smile on Quebecers again!" said Isabelle Jean, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Lottery Games at Loto–Québec.

As is the case at every Lotto 6/49 draw, the $5 million Classic Jackpot will also be up for grabs.

Two multi-million-dollar jackpots

The Classic Draw is the same draw you've known for over 40 years, for which six numbers from 1 to 49 are drawn. A $5-million jackpot and several runner-up prizes are up for grabs at each draw.

Each Gold Ball Draw has a guaranteed winner thanks to a unique number on each ticket. The winner is guaranteed to take home either a $1 million prize or a prize of up to $68 million!

VIDÉO | Check out the new Lotto 6/49 here.

Draw results are now available on Loto-Québec's website: lotoquebec.com.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit the people and the province of Québec. In 2022, Loto-Québec paid out 120 prizes of $1,000,000 or more to lottery winners. Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie tickets have provided 15 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com. Read their stories here.

