Loss of Brother to Addiction and Mental Illness Inspires Sister to Raise Money in Canadian Communities by Selling Face Masks

Service Mask Supply (SMS), provider of one of Canada's best-selling luxury 3-layer Cotton Face Masks, announced today that they will be donating $1.00 from every mask purchase on June 10, 11, 12 and 13th to Mental Illness Programs and Organizations in communities across Canada. "We all look forward to when we no longer need to wear face masks," says SMS co-owner Jodee Prouse, "and we are getting really close. I am proud that we can provide a much-needed product and at the same time allow others the opportunity to come together to raise money for Mental Health in their own communities."

SMS is excited to announce that for 4 days this week, $1.00 from every mask will be donated to different Mental Health Organizations across Canada. Customers can place their order online, each mask is $5.00, and will ship directly to their homes or businesses. Jodee is proud of her team and orders quickly ship the next business day, leaving from their warehouse in Alberta. All monies collected will go back into each province to where the order was shipped. As an example, Quebec portion will go back to Canadian Mental Health Association Montreal Division, Ontario to an Ontario organization and so on. This allows every Canadian the opportunity to make a difference and take part.

From the beginning, SMS had an amazingly simple business model: provide comfortable and affordable masks (each is only $5.00) with patterns that make people smile. Smile. It is what Jodee and her business partner son Ryan believes we need more of right now during these unprecedented times. "My son and I, at different times in our lives, have both struggled with anxiety and depression. We lost a much-loved member of our family when our brother/uncle lost his battle with mental illness and alcoholism when he took his own life in March of 2012. He was only 39. This helped solidify our commitment to helping to eliminate the shame and stigma surrounding mental health."

Now more than ever we want to bring communities together. And remind people they are not alone.

SMS is proud to be celebrating over 17,000 customers across Canada this week. They know that much of their success has been driven by their passionate customers, repeat business and recommendations to family, friends, and co-workers. "It fills my heart to receive not only Facebook messages and emails daily on how much they love our masks," says Jodee, "but also the heartfelt words where strangers feel comfortable and safe enough to share some of their own mental health or addiction challenges."

SMS has over 150 unique colors and patterns with such unique designs as sunflowers, flamingo's, tie dye, dog lover, pretty kitties, fishing lures, butterflies, hearts, breast cancer, yoga, fine wine, pride, cupcakes and many more. Great for work, play, indoors and outdoors too with sizes for the whole family.

About Service Mask Supply Canada

SMS Canada is a mother and son team that both were born and raised in Alberta. Jodee grew up in Red Deer, her youngest son in Sylvan Lake. Ryan currently resides in Las Vegas where he runs the USA division which also includes health and wellness products. They are passionate about quality, value to their customers with a desire to give-back, not only with a portion of all sales donated to Mental Health but helping to eliminate the shame and stigma.

Learn more visit: www.servicemasksupply.ca

SOURCE Service Mask Supply Canada

For further information: you can email [email protected]