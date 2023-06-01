Lose the symptoms, not the time!

Your Rexall® Pharmacist will now assess and prescribe medications to British Columbians for more than twenty common illnesses. Here's a list of the illnesses and answers to your most frequently asked questions.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Your local Rexall Pharmacy in British Columbia is now assessing and prescribing medications for several common illnesses and contraceptives. If you're experiencing symptoms related to a minor illness or conditions such as a UTI, shingles, or acne, you can walk into your local Rexall pharmacy with your Medical Services Plan (MSP). and see a pharmacist immediately for treatment.

"Our pharmacies and pharmacists take great pride in being an integral part of numerous communities throughout British Columbia. Recognizing the crucial role pharmacists play in providing accessible healthcare, we are excited to be able to expand our pharmacy services to better serve our communities, helping to relieve the strain on the healthcare system and ultimately benefiting the people of BC," says Nicolas Caprio, President of Rexall Pharmacy.

Consult with your Rexall pharmacist and get answers to your most frequently asked questions if you're experiencing symptoms from any of these 21 illnesses or require contraceptive services:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a minor illness?

Minor illnesses are described as health conditions that can be managed with minimal treatment and/or self-care strategies. Additional criteria include:

Usually, a short-term condition

Lab results aren't usually required

Low risk of treatment masking underlying conditions

No medication or medical history red flags that could suggest a more serious condition

Only minimal or short-term follow-up is required

How can my pharmacist help with a minor illness?

Pharmacists can assess and prescribe a prescription-level medication, when necessary, rather than recommending a milder over-the-counter treatment for certain less serious conditions.

Which minor illness can the Rexall Pharmacist assess and prescribe medications for?

Minor illnesses are described as health conditions that can be managed with minimal treatment and/or self-care strategies. All pharmacists can assess minor ailments symptoms and recommend self-care or over-the-counter treatments. Pharmacists in British Columbia can now also prescribe medications for certain minor illnesses and contraceptive services, as identified below:

Acne

Allergic rhinitis

Conjunctivitis (allergic, bacterial or viral)

Dermatitis (allergic, atopic, contact, diaper or seborrheic)

Dysmenorrhea

Dyspepsia

Fungal infections (onychomycosis, tinea corporis infection, tinea cruris infection or tinea pedis infection)

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Headache

Hemorrhoids

Herpes labialis (cold sores)

Impetigo

Musculoskeletal pain

Nicotine dependence

Oral ulcers (canker sores, aphthous ulcers)

Oropharyngeal candidiasis

Shingles

Threadworms and pinworms

Urinary tract infection (uncomplicated)

Urticaria, including insect bites

Vaginal candidiasis

Contraception and emergency contraception

Do I need an appointment to see my Rexall Pharmacist?

No, you don't need to make an appointment to speak with your Rexall pharmacist.

If our store is open, you can consult with the pharmacist. We're accessible and ready to see you.

To find your nearest Rexall store trading hours, click here.

Do I have to pay for an assessment and prescription for a minor illness?

Assessment and prescribing for minor illnesses are covered by your Medical Services Plan (MSP).

All B.C. residents enrolled in the Medical Services plan who need a covered contraceptive are covered by this initiative.

The list of covered items includes:

Copper IUDs

Hormonal IUDs

Hormone injection

Hormone implant

Oral contraceptives ("the pill")

Emergency oral contraceptives ("morning-after pill")

Is the Pharmacist qualified to assess and prescribe for minor illnesses?

Pharmacists, through their training and formal education, possess in-depth knowledge and strong clinical skills that are a critical part of the healthcare system. Pharmacists are highly trained, educated, and trusted health care professionals. They are medication experts. Their university curriculum includes training on the assessment and treatment of these minor illnesses. The minor illnesses program includes mandatory regulations that oversee the scope of what a pharmacist can do.

In addition, all Rexall pharmacists completed mandatory training on the processes and standards they are asked to follow before they can offer you this service.

With a minor illness assessment always result in a prescription?

After the pharmacist assesses a patient, they, in conjunction with the patient, determine the appropriate course of action. This could be a prescription or a recommendation for an over-the-counter medication. If a pharmacist assesses your condition but feels it is serious or requires follow-up, he or she will refer you to a doctor for additional assessment.

Will my doctor be informed?

Yes. Pharmacists are required to inform your primary physician when they write a prescription for you.

What if I don't have a doctor, can a pharmacist still prescribe for a minor illness?

Yes. If the illness and treatment required is within pharmacists' prescribing limits, you may still receive treatment even if you do not have a doctor. This service is intended to improve access to health care.

What happens if my minor illness turns out to be more serious?

Your Rexall pharmacist will follow up with you if they have prescribed you a treatment. If your illness becomes more serious or you are not seeing improvements with the medication prescribed by your pharmacist, you will be referred to your doctor for a diagnosis. Your pharmacist is trained to recognize when patients require additional assessment and care.

How can I keep track of my prescriptions?

