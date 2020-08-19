Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l. Acquire Shares of Josemaria Resources Inc.

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. ("Lorito)" and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l. ("Zebra"), two companies controlled by a Trust settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, and as such joint actors, both incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg, 40 Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announced today that they had acquired directly from Josemaria Resources Inc. ("JOSE") or the "Company) –TSXV:JOSE and NASDAQ OMX:JOSE) 2'194'030 and 19'746'269 common shares respectively of JOSE for Cdn$0.67 per common shares for a total of 21,940,299 common shares. The common shares were acquired for a total consideration of Cdn$14,700,000.30 pursuant to a Private Placement ("PP") announced by the Company in conjunction with a concurrent Prospectus Financing by press release on July 28, 2020 and July 20, 2020 respectively.

The ramifications of Lorito and Zebra having been receiving and accumulating Debenture Shares issued under different outstanding Debenture Financings since the end of January 2019 and their current PP participation have resulted in an increase in their combined holdings of approximately 2.27%.

As a result of the foregoing, Lorito now holds a total of 28,346,247 common shares or approximately 9.46% whereas Zebra now holds a total of 86,079,003 common shares or approximately 28.73% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital respectively. Lorito and Zebra now hold a total of 114,425,250 common shares of JOSE representing approximately 38.19% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital post-closing.

Lorito and Zebra are joint actors with respect to their common shares of JOSE which were acquired for investment purposes. Each of Lorito and Zebra may from time to time increase or decrease their investments in the common shares of JOSE depending upon the business and prospects of JOSE and depending upon future market conditions.

