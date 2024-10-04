Lorex Introduces New 2K Dual-Lens Indoor Pan-Tilt Camera with Instant Assistance Feature

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Lorex Technology announces the release of their first 2K Dual Lens Indoor Pan-Tilt Security Camera, an innovative dual-purpose device, setting a new benchmark in both indoor monitoring and interactive technology.

Equipped with two high-definition lenses in a compact vertical design, this camera not only delivers expansive coverage with the ability to monitor two separate areas simultaneously but the included call button transforms the camera into an instant video calling tool, providing an adaptable solution for various household needs.

Every Corner Covered

The dual lenses are strategically aligned to merge the views of two distinct areas into a unified single screen for comprehensive monitoring. To extend the range, the top camera sits on a rotating axis, enabling smooth pan-tilt adjustments, which delivers 360° panoramic view.

To offer a convenient hands-free tracking feature, the pan-tilt camera comes equipped with Auto-Tracking capabilities to monitor moving subject across the room, perfect for pets, young children or those who require assisted care. An enhancement to the Auto-Tracking feature is the ability to set Presets, allowing you to configure up to 8 locations, for instant navigation of multiple high traffic areas without the need for manual panning.

One-Touch for Instant Assistance

Lorex has redefined the indoor surveillance with the included one-touch call button, conveniently positioned on the front of the camera. This offers an instant safety feature, enabling the monitored individual to quickly contact the account holder or caregiver when assistance is needed.

"We recognize how crucial value is to our customer and appreciate the need for simplicity and efficiency," said Leroy Lo, IoT Product Manager at Lorex Technology. "This 2-in-1 indoor camera with a call button is a perfect example, offering seamless monitoring and enhanced communication features in a single device. Also, with advanced image sensors and integrated local AI processing, the video footage is not only clear but secure."

Clarity Counts:

To further enhance the monitoring experience, this device includes high-grade internal components, which produce precise 2K Resolution, ensuring critical details are captured. The clarity extends to nighttime video with the ability to record clear night vision, even in complete darkness.

Proactive Smart Alerts

With industry-leading chipsets, this camera can distinguish between motion caused by a person or an animal, sending real-time notifications to alert the owner. Paired with the 2-Way Talk function, users can directly communicate with the person or animal on the other end of the camera or choose a pre-recorded Quick Response message to respond instantly.

Add a little ambience

The Smart Security Lighting (SSL) LED band, offers versatile lighting options, allowing users to customize settings to serve as a nightlight or ambient mood lighting for a baby's room or lounge area. Alternatively, can act as dynamic visual cues for motion notifications and updates.

In addition, the SSL band serves a crucial functioning role. When the one-touch call button is pressed, the band flashes red indicates the call request and changes and rotates green when answered, indicating the call is in progress.

Double the Privacy

Equipped with multiple privacy settings, users can easily rotate the top pan-tilt camera lens 180- degrees downward to ensure no video is captured. Additionally, with a simple tap of a button, privacy mode can be activated, instantly disabling both cameras from recording, providing complete peace of mind and control over privacy.

With various storage options available, users can store video directly on a local MicroSD card or choose Lorex Cloud Storage for double protection for their recordings.

Empowering users with control and ownership over their video recordings, this camera incorporates the guiding principles of the Lorex Video Vault™ Technology: Private by Design, Dedicated Local Storage, and In-Camera Edge Artificial Intelligence.

The Lorex 2K Dual Lens Indoor Pan-Tilt Security Camera is priced at $99.99 USD and is now available at Best Buy locations nationwide across the US and on BestBuy.com and Bestbuy.ca.

About Lorex Technology

Lorex is committed to safeguarding what matters most. Founded in Canada, we have a team of professionals across North America devoted to designing, developing, and deploying ingenious smart home security and monitoring solutions that enhance our customers' lifestyles and sense of well-being. We provide a fully tailored, best-in-class ecosystem for home and business requirements that has earned us the trust of our customers for over 32 years. To learn more about our commitment, visit Lorex .

SOURCE Lorex

Francis Bea, [email protected]