LOPESAN HOTEL GROUP OPENS THREE NEW RESORTS IN PUNTA CANA, MARKING ITS LARGEST CARIBBEAN EXPANSION TO DATE

Designed in collaboration with internationally recognized HKS Architects and its hospitality design division, ROAM, the destination brings together water-inspired architecture, nature, entertainment, wellness, and multigenerational travel into one connected resort ecosystem, creating an immersive guest journey rooted in the region's natural landscapes. Each resort introduces its own unique identity:

Lopesan Caoba Lagoon – A 554-room resort concept featuring one of Punta Cana's most visually distinctive hospitality experiences, centered around a spectacular 127-meter-long lagoon pool, cenote-inspired design elements, and 10 waterfalls inspired by the brand's Flow philosophy, which emphasizes natural connection. The resort will also feature the new Lopesan Convention Center, accommodating more than 2,000 attendees for meetings, conferences, and events.

– A 554-room resort concept featuring one of Punta Cana's most visually distinctive hospitality experiences, centered around a spectacular 127-meter-long lagoon pool, cenote-inspired design elements, and 10 waterfalls inspired by the brand's Flow philosophy, which emphasizes natural connection. The resort will also feature the new Lopesan Convention Center, accommodating more than 2,000 attendees for meetings, conferences, and events. Lopesan Serenity Bay – An adults-only retreat featuring 239 rooms, exclusive dining venues, tranquil pool environments, and restorative spaces designed for guests seeking a more intimate and relaxed experience while still maintaining access to the larger Lopesan complex's dining, entertainment, and nightlife offerings.

– An adults-only retreat featuring 239 rooms, exclusive dining venues, tranquil pool environments, and restorative spaces designed for guests seeking a more intimate and relaxed experience while still maintaining access to the larger Lopesan complex's dining, entertainment, and nightlife offerings. Lopesan Splash Cove – A family-focused, water-centric resort featuring 242 rooms, a wave pool, water park attractions, sports programming, and entertainment created for multigenerational travel and shared family moments.

At the heart of the connected resort ecosystem is The Boulevard, a vibrant open-air promenade designed to function more like a modern town center than a traditional resort amenity. Boasting chef-driven restaurants, cocktail bars, nightlife venues, shopping, entertainment, an 820-seat theater, and a casino within one walkable setting, guests can explore multiple destinations and an all-encompassing social hub all within the convenience of an integrated resort campus.

To commemorate the official opening, Lopesan Hotel Group welcomed its inaugural guests through a highly personalized "First Guest Experience" designed to celebrate the beginning of a new chapter for the brand in Punta Cana:

First guests received enhanced resort amenities and a complimentary three-night return stay certificate for US-based guests.





Personalized airport arrival experiences featuring "Our First Guests at Lopesan Caoba Lagoon" welcome signage, private transportation, and dedicated welcome messaging introducing the significance of the guests' arrival





Ceremonial resort welcomes featuring personal greetings from resort leadership, a signature "Blue Lagoon" cocktail toast, ceremonial ribbon-cutting, floral bouquet, personalized in-room culinary welcome amenities, and a welcome note from the General Manager

"This expansion marks a defining moment for Lopesan Hotel Group in the Caribbean and reflects our continued investment in Punta Cana as one of the region's most important luxury travel destinations," said Carlos Jimenez, Lopesan Caribbean Regional Director. "We are incredibly proud to officially welcome our first guests and introduce a connected resort experience that brings a new perspective to the modern all-inclusive."

The project also represents a significant investment in the local community, creating approximately 700 jobs during the initial opening phase, with more than 1,100 positions expected once the complex reaches full operational capacity. Building on Lopesan Hotel Group's legacy of excellence, the new resorts are also pursuing the same AAA Four Diamond recognition earned by Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort Spa & Casino.

The openings of Lopesan Caoba Lagoon, Lopesan Serenity Bay, and Lopesan Splash Cove underscore Lopesan Hotel Group's continued investment in Punta Cana and reflect the long-term vision of the López family, founders of the Spain-based hospitality company. With its first guests now welcomed, the resorts begin a new chapter for the brand in the Dominican Republic -- one grounded in elevated service, destination-driven experiences, and modern luxury.

For more information or to book your next getaway, visit www.lopesan.com/en/hotels/dominican-republic/punta-cana

About Lopesan Hotel Group

Lopesan Hotel Group is a family-run business with over 50 years of experience and 4,200 employees worldwide, promoting a high-quality, environmentally friendly tourism model from the Canary Islands. Sustainability is key to its strategy and is naturally integrated into its business philosophy, marked by the pursuit of excellence in the service it offers its guests, the creation of unique experiences, and continuous innovation in all its products.

See images here.

Media Contact:

Malaika Hollis, Alliance Connection

[email protected]

SOURCE Lopesan Hotel Group