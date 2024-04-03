Lootex Revolutionizes NFT Marketplace with Smart Accounts and Token Swaps

TAIPEI, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- Lootex introduces Smart Accounts to simplify Web3 access and a token swap feature to boost NFT liquidity, setting new standards in digital asset trading. Alongside the Smart Frens project, these innovations promise a seamless, secure, and engaging platform for collectors and traders. This strategic move, underpinned by Lootex's partnership with Mantle Network, aims to democratize blockchain technology and elevate the user experience.

Justine Lu, CEO of Lootex Technology, shares the platform's inclusive vision, "At Lootex, we're breaking down barriers to make the NFT and gaming world more accessible. Our focus is on simplicity and enjoyment, ensuring newcomers can easily join and thrive in this space. With innovations like ERC-4337 and ERC-404, we're enhancing the user experience, aiming to create a welcoming, 404-friendly marketplace. Here, everyone can discover, trade, and connect, making Lootex a one-stop metaverse hub."

Streamlining Web3 Access with Smart Accounts

Increasing the complexities of Web3 integration, Lootex introduces the Smart Account, leveraging the ERC-4337 standard for account abstraction. This innovation eliminates traditional hurdles, allowing for swift, five-second account creation akin to everyday email or social media sign-ups. Coupled with a gas fee sponsorship mechanism, this function represents a significant leap towards making NFT creation and trading more accessible and secure for everyone, from newcomers to seasoned traders.

A Unified Platform for NFT and Token Exchange

Responding to a surge in liquidity demands within the NFT sector, Lootex unveils its Swap NFT and fungible token function, supporting ERC-404 and other novel protocols. This development offers users a streamlined solution for exchanging and trading NFTs and tokens on a single, efficient platform.

The 404 Journey: A Path to Earn and Engage

The "404 Journey" event encourages users to earn $FRENS tokens through a series of actions from account opening to trading, with the opportunity to receive additional rewards. Unlike simple airdrop activities in general communities, by leveraging ERC-404 and to cater to the gaming-centric platform experience, Lootex has created the Smart Frens series with user avatars for players, who can participate in team trading competitions. The Smart Frens series utilizes the latest AI generation technology to create PFP avatars NFTs that stand out from the mainstream, single-background market, offering artistic, collectible, and identity showcasing values. With six roles and three levels of rarity, they reflect the user's soulful identity status. The overall activity is divided into 4 phases starting from February 2024, rolling out simultaneously on the official website and community. For more details, please visit lootex.io.

Expanding Partnership with Mantle Network

The "404 Journey" is supported by a prize pool sponsored by the Mantle Network, highlighting the ongoing collaboration that has positioned Lootex as a pioneering NFT marketplace house on the Mantle blockchain since 2023. This partnership not only strengthens the bonds between Lootex and Mantle but also broadens Lootex's platform capabilities and market reach, underscoring a shared dedication to enhancing blockchain technology and user experience.

"We're thrilled to work with Lootex, whose innovative embrace of new technologies aligns with our vision at Mantle Network," states the Sean Lee, the NFT Growth Lead of Mantle Network. "This strategic collaboration is set to revolutionize NFT trading, enhancing liquidity and user experience by combining our blockchain technology with Lootex's forward-thinking platform. Together, we're leading users seamlessly into Web3, setting new standards for the NFT ecosystem's accessibility and engagement.

For further information about Lootex and its innovative offerings, visit lootex.io.

About Lootex

Lootex is an innovative NFT marketplace designed for gamers and NFT lovers. Our mission is to make web3, blockchain, and new technologies more understandable and accessible. We aim to bring virtual assets to life and empower gamers with the information they need.

About Mantle Network

Mantle's first core product is Mantle Network, a high-performance Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) modular layer-2 (L2) blockchain. Mantle Network's modular rollup architecture separates transaction execution, data availability, and transaction finality into distinct layers. By virtue of being the first L2 network partner for restaking protocol EigenLayer, Mantle DA is powered by EigenDA technology, and inherits security from Ethereum while offering high performance at low fees.

