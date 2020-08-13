Loop Signs Contract with bdG Sports LLC. to Deliver Contact Tracing and Automated Marketing Solutions for NBA, NHL, NCAA and PGA Sporting Events

bdG Sports is one of the largest providers of college basketball content in the United States, managing multiple NCAA Division I tournaments across North America, including destination tournaments in Southwest Florida, Las Vegas, Canada, and The Bahamas. The firm manages two professional golf tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour in the Caribbean, and has an extensive background with both the LPGA and PGA TOUR. The firm boasts relationships with such brands as Nike, ESPN, Gatorade, and MGM Resorts International, among others. As a result of COVID-19, these staple events and many other bdG events have been disrupted, with no plans for commencement without a solution for the safety of fans, athletes, and staff.

President and CEO of bdG Sports, Brooks Downing, said: "Many within our extensive network of business are desperately searching for innovative solutions that will allow them the opportunity to support a safe environment for fans, staff and athletes, but also optimize their revenue streams that warrant the restart of operations. Loop effectively solves both of these problems with its leading contact-tracing solution which will provide the confidence needed as teams make decisions to restart their schedules. And while this tool will allow fans to return to events, Loop's contactless, artificial intelligence marketing solutions will provide personalized promotions and targeted engagement, leading to higher conversions and transaction revenue at all events. This level of personalized omni-channel marketing is incredibly valuable for our clients' resumption plans."

BDG PROVIDES DIRECT ACCESS TO ITS LIVE GLOBAL SPORTING EVENTS AND TO ITS LARGE NETWORK OF CLIENTS WITHIN NBA, NHL, NCAA AND PGA

In addition to implementing Loop's contact tracing product into its current and future events, bdG Sports also plays host to major global sports events and will be implementing Loop's solutions to reinvent the live fan engagement experience, consisting of real-time personalized fan engagement.

Additionally, bdG will represent Loop as a reseller to its current and future clients and enables direct access to the bdG Sports client base, which the Company anticipates will accelerate its growth opportunities in the sports industry.

Loop CEO, Rob Anson, stated: "This is a major opportunity for Loop as live event operators are looking for two things that we can immediately solve. First, they are desperately looking to safely re-open facilities in efforts to save their respective seasons, and secondly, they are looking for new line revenue opportunities to offset the losses from reduced fan capacity in stadium. This partnership with globally renowned bdG Sports is major third-party validation of our abilities to deliver these solutions. We look forward to leading the way with them toward the safe and profitable resumption of major sporting events."

Watch Loop CEO, Rob Anson and bdG Sports CEO, Brooks Downing discuss their new partnership https://youtu.be/cL5wfYNO-Qs

This Press Release Is Available On The Loop Insights Verified Forum On AGORACOM For Shareholder Discussion and Q&A https://agoracom.com/ir/LoopInsights/forums/discussion

About bdG Sports:

bdG Sports is a representation, event management, and public relations firm operating on an international platform within the sports marketing industry. bdG manages multiple college basketball and college hockey events in the United States each season with events in Southwest Florida, Las Vegas and The Bahamas. bdG's golf division manages the season-opening tournaments of the Korn Ferry Tour each January in The Bahamas, hosts premium Pro-Ams throughout the year and launched the Unbridled Tour mini-tour series in 2020. For more information, visit www.bdglobalsports.com or follow on @bdGlobalSports on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About Loop Insights:

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia.

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

