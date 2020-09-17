LOOP Insights Signs Agreement with TELUS to Conduct Pilot Across Three Flagship Retail Locations

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Loop Insights Inc. (TSXV: MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop") - a provider of contactless solutions to drive real-time insights and enhanced customer engagement to the brick and mortar space - is pleased to announce that it has entered into a limited formal agreement with the TELUS Corporation (or "TELUS") (TSX: T) NYSE: TU), Canada's leading telecommunications company, to conduct a 90-day proof of concept pilot across TELUS's three flagship corporate retail locations in British Columbia.

The pilot commenced on August 5 when TELUS deployed Loop's IoT product Fobi to test and leverage its automated marketing capabilities. Connected between the printer and point of sale, Fobi will identify the opportunity to offer print tailored discount codes on the customer receipt for items that may be of interest to the customer based on their purchase. These real-time capabilities enhance the shopping experience by providing data-driven product suggestions and unique discount codes for future use.

Andrew Turner, VP Strategic Operations at TELUS, said: "TELUS sees great value in Loop's real-time data connectivity applications across bricks and mortar retail environments. Known for consistently putting our customers first and driving innovation in the telecommunications industry, we are always looking to elevate our customer experience and provide our customers with more value. We look forward to seeing Loop in action, and learning how we can enhance the customer experience together."

Loop CEO Rob Anson added, "The opportunity to partner with one of Canada's most respected and successful corporations is an important piece of our puzzle as we look to scale through potential channel reseller partners. TELUS will generate creditable third-party validation and credibility for our brand and go-to-market strategy. Following a successful pilot completion, the scope of this opportunity grows exponentially through channel reseller distribution."

About Loop Insights: Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop's products and services are backed by Amazon's Partner Network.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.8 billion in annual revenue and 15.3 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world's most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

