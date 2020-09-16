Loop Insights Signs Agreement With NCAA DIV. 1 SCHOOL - University Of Houston Athletics To Implement Contactless Platform For Tracing And Cashless Commerce

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX: TSXV) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with the University of Houston Athletics ("UH") to implement Loop's contactless, artificial intelligence marketing solutions to provide personalized promotions and targeted engagement, as well as, Loop's leading contact tracing solutions for the purposes of supporting resumption plans that provide a safe environment for fans and guests attending Houston football games at TDECU Stadium.

The University of Houston is a public research university in Houston, Texas, and the main institution of the University of Houston System. Founded in 1927, UH is the third-largest university in Texas, with over 47,000 students.

LOOP SOLUTION TO PROVIDE HOUSTON ATHLETICS WITH ABILITY TO ACHIEVE CASHLESS AND CONTACTLESS GOALS

Given the health risks related to COVID-19 and the uncertainty about the duration of its impact on society, UH Athletics will be working with Loop in the development and implementation of a contactless and cashless solution for fans and guests attending events at TDECU Stadium. Loop's services will help Houston Athletics deliver on this goal by first implementing its contact tracing solution, which will provide Houston football fans and guests safe and secure access when attending events.

Secondly, Loop's e-commerce solutions will be integrated within the platform to provide fans with an ability to purchase event tickets, concessions, merchandise products, and parking services without having to use physical cash.

Finally, with users now using the platform to conduct their purchases and access events, Loop's artificial intelligence marketing services will provide unmatched personalized promotions and engagement opportunities, creating a more interactive fan experience at Houston athletic events. Loop's services and technologies will offer a more robust game day experience for all Houston football fans.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated, "Our first priority is reopening and keeping campus doors open through our proven and scalable contact tracing platform. Secondly, we want to help UH maintain and increase its revenues. We expect to generate meaningful revenue from monthly fees associated to active users on the Loop platform as well through participation in a revenue share. With our integrated product stack, UH and all of the other 356 NCAA Div.1 colleges can gain immediate access to all of Loop's products and services and benefit from increased profitability through streamlined operational efficiencies. We intend to deliver a future proof campus experience, so the next wave of Covid-19 does not close their doors for good. Loop is the complete solution."

University of Houston's Deputy Athletic Director David Tagliarino stated, "A main goal for us is to administer enhanced safety protocols and best practices, measures that instill confidence among our fans and guests during these challenging times due to Covid-19. Loop's solution is appealing because it also provides fully automated and personalized fan experiences with large-scale user adoption and enhanced fan engagement opportunities. In addition to improving the way we interact with fans inside and outside the stadium, Loop's contact tracing will greatly assist our efforts in returning fans to our venues in a safe and prudent manner."

About Houston Athletics

University of Houston Athletics sponsors 17 intercollegiate sports for nearly 400 student-athletes. The department's mission is to develop its student-athletes into champions for life and focuses daily on the success and welfare of its student-athletes. A member of the American Athletic Conference, Houston has led its league in conference championships in each of the last five seasons. For more information on UH Athletics, visit UHCougars.com.

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia.

