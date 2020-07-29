Loop Insights Adds Jeffrey Hyman To Board Of Directors With Over 20 Years Experience With Tier-1 Wall Street Firms

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Loop Insights Inc. (TSXV: MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Hyman to the Company's Board of Directors. Jeffrey previously served on the Board of Advisors.

HYMAN BRINGS OVER 20 OF EXPERIENCE WITH TIER-1 WALL STREET FIRMS

Jeffrey brings a high level of capital markets knowledge, with over 20 years of experience in Wall Street investment banking and financial advisory. As a Managing Director, he ran practice groups at bulge bracket firms, and also served on the Technology Committee at J.P. Morgan Chase's Investment Bank. At Guggenheim Partners, Jeff was Global Co-Head of Municipal, Project and Infrastructure Finance. He also brings experience leading large-scale development and redevelopment projects in the US. With previous projects in industries such as hospitality and entertainment, casino and gaming, destination and resort, and public infrastructure projects—Jeffrey's portfolio aligns well with Loop's target clients and industries.

Jeffrey Hyman stated "I have always been drawn to the next big thing, whether it is through investment or project development. Since my appointment to the Board of Advisors in April, Loop has not only stayed relevant, it has caught fire— as demonstrated by recent high-profile announcements. It's clear that there is a place for Loop's solution in many lucrative industries; I plan on lending my expertise and leveraging my connections to accelerate the company's expansion into the global market."

Loop CEO, Rob Anson stated "Jeffrey's capital markets knowledge comes at a pivotal time, as we begin to gain significant attention from investors on both sides of the border, as well as, national and international organizations that are rapidly interested in deploying our technology. We're lucky to have Jeffrey on our Board of Directors to support our growth in capital markets, as well as, expand our business into the industries of hospitality and resort, sports and entertainment, and casino gaming."

About Loop Insights: Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia.

For further information: Loop Insights Inc., Rob Anson, CEO, T: +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4, E: [email protected]; LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai, Facebook: @LoopInsights, Twitter: @LoopInsights, LinkedIn: @LoopInsights

