Loop Energy Virtually Opens the Market

Feb 25, 2021, 11:00 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Ben Nyland, President and CEO, Loop Energy Inc. ("Loop" or the "Company") (TSX: LPEN), and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group welcomes Loop Energy to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:LPEN)
Loop Energy is helping build a zero-emissions world. As an industry-leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell solutions for commercial vehicles, bus and truck original equipment manufacturers are turning to Loop as the Company's eFlow™ products offer an unmatched combination of benefits critical to replacing diesel engines without a functional or financial sacrifice. Loop – More Power to Move You! For more information visit: www.loopenergy.com

Date:   Thursday February 25, 2021
Time:   9:00am - 9:30am
Place:  Virtually Broadcast

