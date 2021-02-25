Loop Energy Virtually Opens the Market
Feb 25, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Ben Nyland, President and CEO, Loop Energy Inc. ("Loop" or the "Company") (TSX: LPEN), and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Loop Energy is helping build a zero-emissions world. As an industry-leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell solutions for commercial vehicles, bus and truck original equipment manufacturers are turning to Loop as the Company's eFlow™ products offer an unmatched combination of benefits critical to replacing diesel engines without a functional or financial sacrifice. Loop – More Power to Move You! For more information visit: www.loopenergy.com
Date: Thursday February 25, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Debby Harris, Corporate Communications, [email protected], tel: 604.980.4333
