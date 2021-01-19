Loop Energy Appoints George Rubin as Chief Commercial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Loop Energy, a mobile-power company providing hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions for the medium-to-heavy duty commercial vehicle market, is pleased to announce that George Rubin was appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and became a member of the Executive Management Team, effective January 1, 2021.

Mr. Rubin, who originally joined Loop in 2020 as Managing Director, Commercial Strategy, will be responsible for Loop's global commercial activities and driving business and revenue growth in existing and new markets, while building the requisite internal product commercialization infrastructure to support these efforts. As a member of the executive leadership team, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Ben Nyland, Rubin will work closely with Loop's product development team to design, launch and introduce new products that meet the needs of our expanding customer base.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome George Rubin as the newest member of Loop's executive team. Mr. Rubin's distinctive skillset – which includes a strong scientific background and hands-on experience building sales, business development and marketing organizations – makes him inherently suitable for steering Loop's commercial market growth," said Ben Nyland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Loop Energy. "As the Company increases its product offerings to meet a widening group of customers domestically and abroad, George will be invaluable to harnessing the world's ever-increasing interest for sustainable hydrogen solutions to meet growing power demands."

George's experience comprises more than 15 years in executive management and business development roles with renewable energy companies Day4 Energy, Heliotrope Technologies, and General Fusion, as well as his most recent role as Chief Executive Officer of Cerebral Strategy Group. As Co-Founder, Vice President and subsequently President of Day4 Energy Inc., Mr. Rubin was instrumental in developing a strategic vision and executing the corporate development plan which included growing company operations from a research and development start-up with a total of five staff to 265 employees and sales of more than $350 million in seven years. Mr. Rubin was also CEO of Heliotrope Technologies Inc. where he developed a product strategy, early adopter customer base and ultimately a sales pipeline in excess of $40 million in under two years. Mr. Rubin holds a master's degree in Quantum Radio Physics, is a Chartered Financial Analyst, and brings to Loop both capital market and corporate finance experience from two of Canada's leading independent investment firms.

"I am honored to join Loop Energy and be a part of commercializing the industry's most advanced fuel cell architecture, one which offers huge growth potential across numerous applications," said George Rubin, CCO at Loop Energy. "In addition, I hope my experience contributes, in part, to hydrogen's broader success on the global path to zero transport emissions."

About Loop Energy Inc.

Loop Energy provides zero-emission power systems for medium to heavy-duty transportation applications. Loop works with engine suppliers and vehicle manufacturers to design and deliver carbon-free motive solutions using both electric and hydrogen fuel cell technologies. For more information about how Loop Energy is driving the future of zero-emissions, visit www.loopenergy.com.

For further information: Loop Energy Business Contact: George Rubin | Tel: +1.604.828.8185 | [email protected]; Loop Energy Media Contact: Debby Harris | Tel: +1.604-980-4333 | [email protected]

