Loop Energy and Aliant Battery Announce Channel Partnership for Development of Hydrogen Electric Solutions for Commercial Vehicle and Stationary Power Applications

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Loop Energy (TSX: LPEN), a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions, announces an agreement with Aliant Battery, a division of ELSA Solutions SRL, a systems integrator based in Italy specializing in development of battery-electric solutions for commercial vehicles and stationary power applications.

This agreement marks a key step for Loop in advancing hydrogen-based electric solutions for commercial vehicles, and it allows Loop to meaningfully engage with Aliant's extensive list of OEM customers that manufacture commercial vehicles and transportation fleets, as well as industrial and heavy-duty materials handling equipment.

Through this partnership, Aliant Battery will also become a value-added integration channel partner for Loop, on the one hand providing engineering service expertise to Loop's customers, including hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric systems integration, and, on the other hand, expanding the Loop Energy customer ecosystem by leveraging its market position to identify and engage prospective vehicle OEM and stationary power genset manufacturers looking to transition their product portfolios to the hydrogen electric technology.

"I am eager to develop hydrogen electric applications and systems in cooperation with Loop Energy, demonstrating how battery powered vehicles can benefit from hydrogen fuel cells to increase vehicle autonomy," says Davide Pal Pozzo, Partner at Aliant Battery. "We have a long history of utilizing range extenders with internal combustion engines, and as hydrogen begins to play a key role in commercial vehicle electrification in the near future, we believe Loop Energy is the right partner with their advanced fuel cell solutions. Together, Aliant and Loop will be at the forefront of this technology adoption."

"Our partnership with Aliant Battery is an integral part of our Total Customer Care program and overall channel-based go-to-market strategy," says George Rubin, Chief Commercial Officer at Loop Energy. "Together with Loop Energy's industry-leading eFlow technology, Aliant's engineering, product design and integration will enable more OEMs to leverage eFlow's total cost of ownership benefits into market leadership by having the best cost and performance in zero emission product offerings."

About Aliant Battery

Aliant Battery is a division of ELSA Solutions, a systems integrator that specializes in the development and production of lithium battery electric solutions for industrial and commercial vehicles and stationary power applications. Aliant Battery is the industry leader in lithium battery design and production in Italy and manufactures power packs ranging from 5KWh to 2MWh for OEM companies involved in the manufacturing of heavy-duty materials, such as cradle and port cranes, lifting machineries and public transportation vehicles.

About Loop Energy Inc.

Loop Energy is a leading designer of hydrogen fuel cell systems targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles, including, light commercial vehicles, transit buses and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop's products feature the Company's proprietary eFlow™ technology in the fuel cell stack's bipolar plates. eFlow™ was designed to enable commercial customers to achieve performance maximization and cost minimization. Loop works with OEMs and major vehicle sub-system suppliers to enable the production of fuel cell electric vehicles. For more information about how Loop is driving towards a zero-emissions future, visit www.loopenergy.com.

