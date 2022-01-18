Looking Glass Labs' Live-Action NFT Series "GenZeroes" Featured in Deadline Hollywood

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company") , a digital platform specializing in non-fungible tokens (" NFTs "), utility non-fungible token (" uNFT ") architecture, immersive extended reality (" XR ") metaverse design and virtual asset royalty streams, is pleased to announce that its upcoming GenZeroes live-action, NFT-based series (the " GenZeroes Series "), which is being produced by the Company's media production subsidiary, has been featured in a Deadline Hollywood (" Deadline ") article dated January 11, 2022 (the " Article "). The Article highlighted the involvement of Hawkeye and Van Helsing star Aleks Paunovic as an actor and executive producer for the GenZeroes Series as well as the unique approach to funding and distributing original entertainment media through NFTs. Earlier in January 2022, LGL announced the launch of GenZeroes Productions Inc. (" GZP ") as its subsidiary for original media production with NFT integrations.

With the GenZeroes Series being among the first of any live-action shows to be based on NFTs, the Article described the mechanics of gaining access to the episodes when they are released. Through LGL's flagship studio, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), the Company has planned for viewers to be able to purchase NFTs that will grant access to the GenZeroes Universe. While the benefits associated with each NFT are expected to vary, all NFTs will provide their holders with the ability to watch the GenZeroes Series as well as to claim digital comics and collectible items. Subject to complying with any regulatory matters, the premium-level NFTs are expected to confer fractional ownership of the GenZeroes Series, which could enable holders to realize a share of its profits or residual cash flows. Additionally, the Deadline Article reported that the GenZeroes Series is fully financed and the first episode will be released in early March of 2022.

Deadline is a publication of Penske Media Corporation, whose other brands include Variety, Rolling Stone and WWD (Women's Wear Daily). The full Article in Deadline about the GenZeroes Series can be accessed via the following link: https://deadline.com/2022/01/hawkeye-van-helsing-aleks-paunovic-nft-series-genzeroes-1234908029.

Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of LGL commented, "High-profile media publications have been frequently reporting on NFTs, cryptocurrencies, the blockchain and the metaverse, however, this is most commonly done in the context of technology or business. While concepts such as NFTs are very much applicable to the media and entertainment industries, publications in these areas are rarely discussing these topics in depth, as their use cases are still quite new in practice. With the release of the first GenZeroes Series episode expected to occur in approximately two months' time, this NFT-based series is becoming newsworthy both as a feat of technology and as a novel innovation in entertainment. As such, we are pleased that a top-tier Hollywood publication like Deadline is covering the GenZeroes Series, as well as its production team members like Aleks Paunovic and HoK as its originator. We are confident that this type of exposure will be instrumental to driving exposure and establishing credibility as LGL ventures to grow its presence in the rapidly evolving NFT ecosystem, a space that I believe stands to grow considerably by building upon its $23 billion trading volume in 2021.1"

The Company has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide ongoing strategic advice and support services with regard to the Company's ongoing capital markets activities. Pursuant to the agreement, Integral will perform general capital market and advisor support services, with a focus on maintaining active and orderly trading in the markets for LGL's securities. In conjunction with the services rendered by Integral, the Company will pay to Integral a monthly cash fee of $6,000, with a term of three (3) months from the date of execution of the agreement. After the 3rd month of the term, LGL may terminate the agreement at any time upon 30 days' notice. Integral will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation, and Integral does not currently own any securities of LGL. However, Integral may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. The Company and Integral act at arm's length.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs is a digital platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive extended reality ("XR") metaverse design, and virtual asset royalty streams. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), designs and curates a next generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments. HoK has successfully released digital assets to include GenZeroes, which completely sold out in just 37 minutes for total proceeds to LGL of $6.2 million, in addition to a perpetual 5% royalty stream on secondary market sales. HoK plans to launch a hyper-realistic metaverse built on the Unreal 5 engine in 2022.

Pedro Herrera , "2021 Dapp Industry Report", Dapp Radar, December 17, 2021 , https://dappradar.com/blog/2021-dapp-industry-report

