Looking Glass Labs Creating Metaverse-Ready 3D Assets for Gutter Cat Gang and Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Collections

HoK is providing creative services to Gutter Cat Gang, which include concept design, character modelling, and texture development for the Dog- and Pigeon-based subsets of the Gutter Cat Gang NFT collection. HoK will also perform 'skinning' and 'rigging' services to prepare certain Gutter Cat Gang characters for integration into an avatar system that enables their use in a 3D metaverse. Additionally, HoK will be developing the aforementioned Gutter Cat Gang Mansion, as well as other real estate projects such as "trap houses". For more information about Gutter Cat Gang, please refer to the following web page: https://guttercatgang.com/

Regarding the Bored Ape Yacht Club, HoK has completed a proof-of-concept for metaverse-ready 3D assets that are compatible with the collection of NFTs. Any holder of a two-dimensional Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT is expected to be able to utilize the equivalent 3D asset developed by HoK, such as the NFT showcased in the image herein. As of November 23, 2021 and based on the last seven days of trading, Bored Ape Yacht Club is the highest-ranking NFT collection on Rarity.Tools (https://rarity.tools/boredapeyachtclub) with total volume value of more than 238,275 ETH or approximately CAD 1,310,147,634. The Bored Ape Yacht Club collection is highly coveted by various communities and has transcended popular culture, spawning notable acquisitions by professional athletes and celebrities. For more information about Bored Ape Yacht Club, please refer to the following web page: https://boredapeyachtclub.com/#/

The concept of a metaverse, as an interactive virtual environment, has become increasingly popular in 2021 due to several of the world's largest online and digital media platforms announcing plans to introduce a metaverse experience for their respective user bases. With an industry-leading team of global 3D digital media artists and NFT architects, HoK has created significant value with the 'drops' of its GenZero and GenX NFT collections to date. As a result of its achievements and resulting industry acclaim, HoK has and continues to receive unsolicited inquiries from issuers of both new and existing NFT collections.

Management Commentary

Gutter Ric, Co-Founder of Gutter Cat Gang said, "We are excited to engage the professional, creative, and forward-thinking team at the House of Kibaa, as part of Looking Glass Labs for this important project. Adding the 3D element to our Gutter Cat Gang collection and getting the NFTs ready for our Mansion in the metaverse is a great milestone for us, and we are grateful to HoK for making it happen."

Gutter Mitch, Co-Founder of Gutter Cat Gang concluded, "I'd like to thank HoK's artists and LGL's management team for offering these services to a third party like Gutter Cat Gang because the synergies of working together are truly elevating this NFT collection to the next level, for the benefit of our collectors and the community at large."

Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of LGL commented, "The experience of working with both Gutter Cat Gang and Bored Ape Yacht Club has been mutually beneficial. Via HoK, LGL continues to internalize key learnings and gain great experience from its clients, which is invaluable at this stage in the Company's development and for that we are greatly appreciative of these relationships." Mr. Banks added, "LGL is supporting the drop of more uNFT collections from HoK in the very short term, which we define as "utility NFT" since they are imbedded with functional attributes and lasting utility that will be additive to a metaverse and have Web 3.0 integrations. We are also excited to note that HoK is preparing for the launch of its own metaverse next year, with more information about a pre-alpha release to be provided in due course. By working with clients like Gutter Cat Gang and Bored Ape Yacht Club and their incredibly successful NFT collections, we expect our own uNFTs and metaverse to be elevated to new levels of art, utility and value."

ABOUT LOOKING GLASS LABS

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs is a digital agency specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive extended reality ("XR") metaverse design, and virtual asset royalty streams. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), is a digital studio at the forefront of technologies in the blockchain, NFT, and XR metaverse sectors. HoK designs and curates a next generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments.

