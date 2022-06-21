Looking Glass Labs CEO to Speak at Collision Conference on the Topic of NFTs in Hollywood on June 23, 2022

The Company is Also Hosting a Party to Celebrate the GenZeroes Live-Action Series as well as the First Anniversary of its Flagship Studio, House of Kibaa, in New York City on June 22, 2022, during the time of the NFT.NYC Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company") (NEO: NFTX) (OTC: LGSLF) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Dorian Banks, is a confirmed speaker at the Collision 2022 Conference ("Collision" or the "Conference") on June 23 at 2:25 PM Eastern Time. Mr. Banks will be speaking on the topic of "When NFTs Meet Hollywood" with actor Bethany Brown and executive Donnie Dinch. The Conference is being held at the Enercare Centre in Toronto Ontario, from June 20-23, 2022. Also, the Company is hosting a celebratory social event (the "Party") to commemorate the launch of the GenZeroes live-action NFT-based series (the "GenZeroes Series") as well as the first year anniversary (the "Anniversary") of its wholly owned studio, House of Kibaa ("HoK"). The launch of the GenZeroes Series and the Anniversary are two significant milestones for the Company.

Known for being one of the most significant technology conferences in the world featuring over 600 speakers, Collision is an opportunity for companies, leaders and individuals to discuss the latest technologies and trends. Bethany Brown is part of the cast of the Company's live-action GenZeroes series, among other roles throughout her career. Born in Burnaby, BC, she has also starred in the series "The Astronauts" and has been involved in other television and movie productions.1 Donnie Dinch is the co-founder and CEO of Bitski, a NFT and digital content company. He has over 10 years of experience in multiple fields including design, leadership, and innovation, and was featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2014 in the music category for his previous company, WillCall.2

Collision is an occasion for companies and individuals to come together in Toronto to network, lead and learn. The Conference boasts many high-profile speakers including Lupita Nyong'o, an Academy Award-winning actress; Michele Romanow, Co-founder & CEO of Clearco; Ann Curry, journalist; and Carmelo Anthony, NBA All-Star and entrepreneur. The list of prominent and expert speakers further includes athletes, celebrities, CEOs, politicians, technology specialists, and many more over the course of the Conference with over 35,000 attendees. More information about Collision can be found on its website: https://collisionconf.com.

Separately, the Party in New York City is being held for holders of GenZeroes Series NFTs, stakeholders of the GenZeroes Series, the media, and other guests that have been formally invited. A number of GenZeroes actors are confirmed to be in attendance including, but not limited to, Aleks Paunovic, Bethany Brown, and Tahmoh Penikett. The Party will be held at the Nebula dance club located at 135 W 41St, New York, NY 10036. Nebula boasts three levels with a cutting-edge multimedia set-up that has previously attracted other technology and Web3 companies like LGL for special events.3 More information about HoK and the GenZeroes Series can be found on each of its websites, respectively: https://houseofkibaa.com and https://www.genzeroes.com.

The Party is taking place during the 4th Annual NFT.NYC industry event being held from June 20-23rd, across New York City. NFT.NYC is held for individuals, companies, brands, artists and other to collaborate and encourage further innovation in the world of NFTs. The Event will explore NFT-related art, brands, collectibles, data, fashion, films, investments, music, real estate, and so much more. Hosting the Party during the time of NFT.NYC will enable LGL to celebrate its accomplishments and build new relationships with the NFT community. More information about NFT.NYC can be found by visiting the following URL: https://www.nft.nyc.

Management Commentary

"I am honoured to be speaking at Collision this year. It will be a wonderful opportunity to not only share LGL's and HoK's stories and successes, but also to learn from the other speakers and attendees. I believe that everyone at the Conference will be there to help make the future better, through collaboration and innovation," said Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of LGL. "We are also thrilled to be hosting the Party to commemorate LGL's milestones and share our successes with the NFT community. HoK and the GenZeroes Series are important to the Company. A lot of hard work, passion, persistence and creativity has been put into both HoK and the GenZeroes Series. We are proud to be where we are and we can't wait to celebrate this chapter while looking ahead to the future," added Mr. Banks.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs ("LGL") is a Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), designs and curates a next generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments. HoK has successfully released digital assets to include GenZeroes, which sold out in just 37 minutes for total proceeds to LGL of CAD 6.2 million, in addition to a perpetual 5% royalty stream on secondary market sales. HoK plans to launch a hyper-realistic metaverse built on the latest version of Unreal Engine in 2022.

