Looking Glass Labs' CEO Invited to Participate in Exclusive Web3 Summit

The Company's Inclusion in the Frontier Summit, Taking Place in Vancouver, BC from August 9-10, is a Significant Opportunity to Showcase its Competitive Advantages via the House of Kibaa and to Potentially Secure Multiple New Business Development Opportunities

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company") (NEO: NFTX) (OTC: LGSLF) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams, is pleased to announce that Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has been invited to attend the Frontier Summit (the "Summit") in Vancouver, British Columbia occurring from August 9-10, 2022. The Summit is being planned as an exclusive event featuring discussions about frontier technologies, the metaverse and Web3 development, as well as the future of the world's economy. Mr. Banks will have the opportunity to connect with founders, investors and leaders with similar missions and goals rooted in Web3 technologies and the internet.

Take place on the Neighborhood Patio at the Bentall Centre in Vancouver, the first day of the Summit includes industry sessions from highly anticipated speakers and leaders including Amy Peck, CEO of EndeavorXR; Kate Wilson from the Vancouver Tech Journal; and Lucas Wilson, CEO of Supersphere.1 The second day of the Summit includes industry sessions led by Shivam Kishore, Co-founder of Frontier Collective and Co-lead of Digital Transformation and Sustainability with the United Nations, as well as Ashley Smith from the Fame Lady Squad, the sessions of which will take place at Rosewood Hotel Georgia Vancouver.1 Overall, the Summit is designed to create connections, explore opportunities, and ultimately use frontier technologies to enhance the future. Attendees can also expect to network with investors and experience panels at the top of the Sea to Sky Gondola.2 More information about the Summit can be found on its website at https://www.frontiersummit.xyz/.

Frontier Collective is a coalition of leaders in tech, culture, and community that support the development of frontier technologies. Frontier technologies are cutting-edge advances that are created to change the way the world experiences, interacts and lives.3 These technologies are on the brink of mainstream incorporation and Frontier Collective is working to integrate and encourage investment in these tools across all industries and businesses. The Summit is held by Frontier Collective and is sponsored by a variety of companies including but not limited to Northeastern University: Vancouver, The Venture Reality Fund, and innovateBC. More information about Frontier Collective can be found on its website at https://frontierco.xyz.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"It is an honour to be invited to attend the Summit as a representative of the Company and House of Kibaa. I'm looking forward to engaging in rewarding and educational sessions and activities and getting to meet other leaders in the Web3 space," said Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of Looking Glass Labs. "Also, the opportunity to connect with potential investors who are dedicated to improving and supporting the Web3 and metaverse industries will be positive for the Company, its future projects and collaborations," added Mr. Banks.

ABOUT LOOKING GLASS LABS

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs ("LGL") is a Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), designs and curates a next generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments. HoK has successfully released digital assets to include GenZeroes, which sold out in just 37 minutes for total proceeds to LGL of CAD 6.2 million, in addition to a perpetual 5% royalty stream on secondary market sales. HoK plans to launch a hyper-realistic metaverse built on the latest version of Unreal Engine in 2022.

