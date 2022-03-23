Looking Glass Labs CEO and CCO to Speak at Conferences in Los Angeles and Miami

The Company's CEO, Dorian Banks, will be Presenting at "NFT LA" Which Occurs from March 28-31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, while its CCO, Jason Nguyen, will Give an Address during "Miami NFT Week" Which Takes Place From April 1-3, 2022 in Miami, Florida

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company") (NEO: NFTX) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams, is pleased to announce that Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of LGL, will be presenting at "NFT LA" which takes place from March 28th to 31st, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Mr. Banks' presentation will be entitled "Web3 Convergence: The Revolution Happening Beneath our Feet" and is specifically scheduled to occur on March 30, 2022 at 2:10 PM Pacific Time in the Technology & Platforms Track. Additionally, Jason Nguyen, Chief Creative Officer of LGL, will be giving an address at "Miami NFT Week", which takes place from April 1st to 3rd, 2022 in Miami Florida. The presentations given by Mr. Banks and Mr. Nguyen may contain forward-looking information.

NFT LA is a 3-day conference held at LA Live in Los Angeles, California from March 28th to March 31st, 2022. LA Live is a sports and entertainment district in LA that surrounds Crypto.com Arena and Microsoft Theater, including the Los Angeles Convention Center. The conference creators aim to provide an epic NFT experience that highlights product innovation and Metaverse integrations while incorporating LA's nightlife scene. With over 250 speakers, including Mark Cuban and Steve Aoki, in a variety of sectors including Web3, NFTs, Sports, Music, and Entertainment, NFT LA is an accessible conference that invites all people to learn about the NFT world, ask questions, and immerse themselves in an impressive experience.

Miami NFT Week, held from April 1st to April 3rd, 2022 at Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami Florida, is an NFT conference that brings together Web3 Communities in real life, for a life-changing experience. Over 200 speakers, including Angela Antony and Mark Cuban, are expected to present at this Miami NFT Week conference which is a part of Miami Tech Month. Miami NFT Week was created to bring people who are knowledgeable about and new to the NFT industry and bridge conversations about DeFi and Blockchain technology, workshops, panels, pitch competitions, creative installations, and immersive art and performance.

Management Commentary

"Not only am I excited to speak at Miami NFT Week, but I am also looking forward to being in attendance at this event and having the opportunity to meet with innovative and imaginative individuals to discuss their perspectives on the NFT world, which I believe will be invaluable to myself, House of Kibaa and LGL," said Jason Nguyen, Chief Creative Officer of LGL. "As a team, we are always looking to build new relationships, which can spawn new ideas and projects with creative collaborators across the NFT and metaverse sectors. I believe that Miami NFT Week will help us do just that," added Mr. Nguyen.

"I am honoured to be presenting at NFT LA, to represent LGL as a leader in the NFT world and also to collaborate with other businesses and individuals in the NFT, metaverse and play-to-earn gaming sectors," said Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of LGL. "With some of the most inspiring minds attending and presenting at these events, I expect that Jason and I will glean some valuable insights from our peers and potentially bring some interesting opportunities back to the Company as well," Mr. Banks added.

Service Provide Engagement

The Company also announces that it has recently retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services (the "Services") to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for LGL and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community. Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of twelve months (the "Initial Term") and then shall be renewed automatically for successive six-month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement. Hybrid will be paid an up-front cash fee of $80,000 and a monthly cash fee of $22,500, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term. Hybrid is arm's length from the Company and does not currently own any of the Company's securities.

ABOUT LOOKING GLASS LABS

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs ("LGL") is a Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), designs and curates a next generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments. HoK has successfully released digital assets to include GenZeroes, which sold out in just 37 minutes for total proceeds to LGL of CAD 6.2 million, in addition to a perpetual 5% royalty stream on secondary market sales. HoK plans to launch a hyper-realistic metaverse built on the latest version of Unreal Engine in 2022.

