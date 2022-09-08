Looking Glass Labs Appoints Ryan Lange as Director of Partnerships for House of Kibaa and Closes Web 3.0 Holdings Acquisition

The Company's Subsidiary, House of Kibaa, was Recently also Featured in a Forbes Article for Readers to Gain a Better Understanding of NFT Technologies via Experts Including Neil Stevenson-Moore

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company") (NEO: NFTX) (OTC: LGSLF) (FRA: H1N) a leading Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams, announces the appointment of Ryan Lange as the Director of Partnership for its wholly owned subsidiary, House of Kibaa ("HoK" or the "Subsidiary").

As the Director of Partnerships, Mr. Lange will be responsible for:

Identifying and seeking out strategic partners across existing HoK products and brands to further grow its ecosystem; and

Attracting new business for the Web3 Studio Team to further drive revenue for the organization.

Ryan Lange is an entrepreneur known for his digital work and has worked with artists including but not limited to Kanye West, U2 and Migos. Mr. Lange's work has been featured on The Today Show, US Weekly, People Magazine, Dr. Oz, Forbes, and GQ. He has helped to collaborate and launch major brand campaigns for Nike, Apple Music, Harmless Harvest, Carhartt, and Home Depot. Ryan's background in art, music, and marketing has helped launch two start-ups within the last four years, both of which have been acquired for significant proceeds.

Management Commentary

"Experienced and passionate leaders are rare – and we believe Ryan is one of them. Knowing how professional and knowledgeable he is, we believe that he'll fit right in with the HoK team and the overall organization," said Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of LGL. "It has been a formative and exciting year for HoK and we expect that adding Ryan as Director of Partnerships will continue that trend," added Mr. Banks.

Closing of Web 3.0 Holdings Acquisition

Further to the Company's announcement on August 9, 2022 regarding the pending acquisition of Web 3.0 Holdings Corp. ("Web 3.0"), LGL announces that it has completed the acquisition of 100% of Web 3.0 (the "Acquisition"). As consideration for the Acquisition, LGL issued an aggregate 13,979,500 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $0.15 per Consideration Share. The Acquisition is an arm's-length transaction and is being completed pursuant to Section 2.16 of the National Instrument – Prospectus Exemptions, also known as the take-over bid prospectus exemption.

Forbes Article

The Company also announces that HoK was featured in an online article in Forbes (the "Article") on September 7, 2022, which also includes expert commentary from Neil Stevenson-Moore, Chief Business Officer of HoK and Chief Product Officer of LGL. The Article outlines the increase in the worth of NFTs, despite the weak digital asset market.

The Article was written to assure readers that the NFT market is not trending downward, primarily due to its utility. The value of the NFT market and the improvements it has introduced to blockchain technologies is highlighted throughout the Article, which is backed up by experts in the field. It can be accessed via the following link: https://www.forbes.com/sites/kenrapoza/2022/09/07/if-nfts-are-dead-why-are-bored-apes-still-fetching-100k-plus/?sh=3c0a7011702a.

ABOUT LOOKING GLASS LABS

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs ("LGL") is a Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), designs and curates a next generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments. HoK has successfully released digital assets to include GenZeroes, which sold out in just 37 minutes for total proceeds to LGL of CAD 6.2 million, in addition to a perpetual 5% royalty stream on secondary market sales. HoK plans to launch a hyper-realistic metaverse built on the latest version of Unreal Engine in 2022.

