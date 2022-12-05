Looking Glass Labs' Alpha Release of Pocket Dimension Metaverse Assets Generates Positive User Reviews Ahead of Beta Release

Engagement Across the Company's Social Platforms has Also Significantly Increased Since the Alpha Release of Pocket Dimension Metaverse Assets

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company") (NEO: NFTX) (AQSE: NFTX) (OTC: LGSLF) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams, announces that it and its flagship studio, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), have received positive reviews regarding its November 2, 2022 release (the "Alpha Release") of its Pocket Dimension digital metaverse assets (the "Pocket Dimension"). Increased engagement on the Company's Twitter platform and positive reviews from users are a testament to the success of the Alpha Release for both LGL and HoK. The Company's metaverse is continually being designed to provide the highest resolution and most realistic experience technically available today.

The following statistics demonstrate that the Alpha Release of the Pocket Dimension has increased users' organic engagement and follower growth of the Company:

An increase of 18% in Q4 compared to Q3 in overall engagement of Twitter users with respect to HoK;

An increase of 8% in the last 28 days, and an increase of 148% in November, compared to October in Twitter likes of the Company's content;

An increase in Twitter replies to HoK content by 140%;

An increase in new Discord Twitter members of 180% on a weekly basis since the start of the campaign, which started on October 18, 2022 ; and

; and An increase in organic Twitter impressions by 7.5% in the last 28 days, and reaching 65% of all October impressions since November 1, 2022 .

Positive user reviews regarding the Alpha Release of the Pocket Dimension have typically been received according to the following themes:

The artistic and paradise-like environment of the metaverse;

The quality of the metaverse; and

The value of the metaverse compared to others.

Background

The Pocket Dimension metaverse is a hyper-realistic digital world that is being built using the latest version of Unreal Engine in order to offer users a premium virtual experience. Each Pocket Dimension features one of eleven different environments including Archipelago, Countryside, Dale, Dunes, Fjord, Marsh, Savanna, Tundra, Woodland and Zen, as well as the aforementioned Genesis Moon environment exclusively for Genesis Membership holders. Each environment offers users various forms of utility including but not limited to hosting events with their community, integrating custom structures and adding digital assets.

Pocket Dimension is a private space representing an area size of approximately four acres in which parcels provide their owners with additional unique benefits such as being blockchain agnostic with wide NFT compatibility (Polygon, Ethereum, etc.), an extensive avatar system, a unique Non-Playable Characters host system and more. Landowners will also have access to the broader suite of utilities that HoK will develop over time.

Management Commentary

"As the metaverse and NFTs continue to see rapid growth, it is important for HoK to make Pocket Dimension accessible to users, which is what we aimed to do with the Alpha Release. The positive reviews that users have delivered thus far are encouraging to our team at LGL, and we are thrilled that the Alpha Release has resulted in satisfied users and increased engagement on the Company's Twitter platform," said Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer at LGL.

