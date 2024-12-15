LONGi shares its sustainable practices in combating desertification at COP16 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- On December 2nd, 2024, the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) kicked off in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, which knows first-hand the impacts of desertification, land degradation and drought.

Zhang Haimeng, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of LONGi, delivered a speech via video at the side event, sharing LONGi's innovative practices and significant achievements in desertification control with the global community.

LONGi, the world's leading solar technology company, was invited to attend the side event hosted by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) titled "Nature Positive Renewables as a Driver of Restoration" and the side event organized by Tsinghua University at the COP16 China Pavilion. Zhang Haimeng, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of LONGi, delivered a speech via video at the side event, sharing LONGi's innovative practices and significant achievements in desertification control with the global community.

LONGi has always regarded sustainable development as a core strategy and actively promotes the application of green energy and desertification control. Zhang Haimeng detailed LONGi's achievements in the application of green technology and the prevention of desertification. He pointed out: "The impact of desertification is profound, with an estimated 45% of the global land surface affected by desertification, impacting 3.2 billion people, or one-third of the world's population. However, using just 1% of the global desert area for photovoltaic (PV) power generation could meet the electricity needs of all humanity; if 70% of the Earth's desert areas were transformed into oases, they could absorb all the carbon emissions produced by human activities."

As one of the effective means of desertification control, photovoltaic desertification control stands out in ecological improvement and windbreak and sand fixation. In the Kubuqi Desert, LONGi implemented the construction of two photovoltaic power stations of 336kW and 338kW, actively exploring green ecological development models such as "generating electricity on the panels, planting under the panels, and breeding between the panels," and has already solved many local desertification control challenges.

Zhang Haimeng introduced: "In desert areas, photovoltaic modules absorb sunlight, provide shade and reduce water evaporation during the day, and promote condensation at night. In addition, the water used to clean the solar panels can also effectively promote the survival and growth of vegetation." By combining photovoltaic systems with vegetation, not only is the stability of the solar power generation system improved, but the microclimate of the area is also significantly improved, effectively mitigating natural disasters such as hot winds, dry winds, and sandstorms.

LONGi has always been committed to improving the conversion efficiency of solar cells and reducing the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) for photovoltaic power generation through the industrialization of advanced technologies. Zhang Haimeng said, "The concept of 'Solar for All' is applicable to various possible scenarios, making photovoltaic energy an affordable clean energy for everyone. From desert management to mine site restoration, from water supply in difficult areas to energy supply in future urban planning, the aim is to promote energy equity, green, and low-carbon transitions across various industries."

Zhang Haimeng called on global partners, policymakers, and the public to pay more attention to the importance of desertification prevention and control, and to draw experience from excellent environmental protection practices to accelerate the realization of a greener Earth. He emphasized: "LONGi is willing to work hand in hand with all parties to continuously promote the global desertification control cause to new heights."

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

SOURCE LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Chuan Wang, [email protected]