LONGi Achieves Ninth Consecutive BloombergNEF Tier 1 Recognition, Reinforcing Long-Term Reliability in Energy Storage

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- LONGi has once again been recognized as a BloombergNEF (BNEF) Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer in the Q3 2026 report, marking its ninth consecutive appearance on the list.

Beyond Project Delivery: A Track Record of Long-Term Performance

LONGi BNEF Tier 1 Recognition

The BNEF Tier 1 ranking is widely regarded as one of the industry's most authoritative benchmarks. It is based on rigorous, transparent, and data-driven evaluation criteria. LONGi's inclusion for nine consecutive quarters on the Tier 1 list demonstrates more than product performance. It underscores LONGi's ability to consistently deliver reliable, bankable energy storage solutions across diverse market conditions and application scenarios.

LONGi ONE: Full-Stack Innovation for Lifecycle Value

The achievement also validates the market success of the LONGi ONE strategy. Backed by fully in-house development of key technologies--including iCCS, BMS, PCS, TMS, and EMS--and a fully traceable supply chain, LONGi provides comprehensive solutions covering the entire project lifecycle, from design and manufacturing to deployment and operations.

Moving beyond the role of a conventional equipment supplier, LONGi integrates solar plus storage technologies to help customers optimize energy systems while enhancing long-term asset value. Continuous technology innovation is translated into measurable economic benefits through reliable system performance and lifecycle optimization.

Looking ahead, LONGi will continue advancing the LONGi ONE strategy by strengthening its global project delivery and service network, expanding localized capabilities, and enhancing lifecycle support. The company remains committed to providing customers worldwide with dependable energy storage solutions that create sustainable long-term value.

SOURCE LONGi

Rachel Shen, [email protected], +86 15150422046